TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Overcast 50° Good Evening
SportsWomen's Sports

LI’s Amanda Sobhy begins squash comeback with a win

Sea Cliff's Amanda Sobhy reaches for the ball

Sea Cliff's Amanda Sobhy reaches for the ball in her match against Nour El Sherbini of Egypt for the World Series squash title tonight at Grand Central's Vanderbilt Hall Thursday, Jan. 14, 2015, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Sea Cliff’s Amanda Sobhy started her squash comeback with a win Sunday night at the Tournament of Champions in Grand Central Terminal.

Sobhy, the 12th seed, beat qualifier Rachel Grinham of Australia 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3 in the first round.

“It feels good to be back, “ Sobhy, the 2016 Tournament of Champions runner-up, said on Sunday night. “When I was out as long as I was, being back on the court is a huge accomplishment.”

She will face eighth seed Nour El Tayeb of Egypt in the second round at 9 p.m. on Monday.

Sobhy, 24, is competing in her first squash tournament since she tore her Achilles tendon last March. Sobhy was No. 6 in the world when she was injured.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates speaks with the Source: Jets could promote Bates to OC
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets goes to the Dinwiddie taking — and making — big shots
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur watches from Source: Shurmur to become Giants coach Tuesday
Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne at MetLife Stadium on Jets mailbag: QBs, draft picks and Claiborne
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen celebrates a touchdown pass NFL mock draft 1.3: The first 30 picks
Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates Shurmur to Foles: ‘Now go win it’