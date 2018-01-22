Sea Cliff’s Amanda Sobhy started her squash comeback with a win Sunday night at the Tournament of Champions in Grand Central Terminal.

Sobhy, the 12th seed, beat qualifier Rachel Grinham of Australia 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3 in the first round.

“It feels good to be back, “ Sobhy, the 2016 Tournament of Champions runner-up, said on Sunday night. “When I was out as long as I was, being back on the court is a huge accomplishment.”

She will face eighth seed Nour El Tayeb of Egypt in the second round at 9 p.m. on Monday.

Sobhy, 24, is competing in her first squash tournament since she tore her Achilles tendon last March. Sobhy was No. 6 in the world when she was injured.