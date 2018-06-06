Women's College World Series: Florida State vs. Washington

Florida State swept Washington, capturing their first Women's College World Series title in program history. Their 8-3 victory in Game 2 clinched the title on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State starting pitcher Meghan King pitches in the first inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington's Kirstyn Thomas embraces teammate Taran Alvelo as the team walks off the field after Florida State's 8-3 win in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players pile on Meghan King, bottom right, after Florida State defeated Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State's Anna Shelnutt celebrates a home run in the first inning against Washington in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington starting pitcher Taran Alvelo cries as she hugs teammate Julie DePonte after Florida State defeated Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State's Dani Morgan, right, steals second base as she slides under the tag of Washington's Sis Bates during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State's Kylee Hanson holds the trophy as players celebrate after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players celebrate after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State outfielder Zoe Casas scores behind Washington catcher Emma Helm during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players gesture to fans after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington's Gabbie Plain pitches in the fifth inning against Florida State during Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington starting pitcher Taran Alvelo pitches in the first inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt (13) celebrates her home run as she runs toward her teammates waiting at home plate in the first inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State catcher Elizabeth Mason (5) slides safely into third base as Washington's Taylor Van Zee, left, waits for the throw during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.