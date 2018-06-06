TODAY'S PAPER
Women's College World Series: Florida State vs. Washington

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Florida State swept Washington, capturing their first Women's College World Series title in program history. Their 8-3 victory in Game 2 clinched the title on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State starting pitcher Meghan King pitches in
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State starting pitcher Meghan King pitches in the first inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington's Kirstyn Thomas embraces teammate Taran Alvelo as
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Washington's Kirstyn Thomas embraces teammate Taran Alvelo as the team walks off the field after Florida State's 8-3 win in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players pile on Meghan King, bottom
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State players pile on Meghan King, bottom right, after Florida State defeated Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State's Anna Shelnutt celebrates a home run
Photo Credit: AP / SARAH PHIPPS

Florida State's Anna Shelnutt celebrates a home run in the first inning against Washington in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington starting pitcher Taran Alvelo cries as she
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Washington starting pitcher Taran Alvelo cries as she hugs teammate Julie DePonte after Florida State defeated Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State's Dani Morgan, right, steals second base
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State's Dani Morgan, right, steals second base as she slides under the tag of Washington's Sis Bates during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State's Kylee Hanson holds the trophy as
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State's Kylee Hanson holds the trophy as players celebrate after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players celebrate after defeating Washington 8-3
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State players celebrate after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State outfielder Zoe Casas scores behind Washington
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State outfielder Zoe Casas scores behind Washington catcher Emma Helm during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players gesture to fans after defeating
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State players gesture to fans after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State players celebrate with the trophy after
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Washington 8-3 in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington's Gabbie Plain pitches in the fifth inning
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Washington's Gabbie Plain pitches in the fifth inning against Florida State during Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Washington starting pitcher Taran Alvelo pitches in the
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Washington starting pitcher Taran Alvelo pitches in the first inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt (13) celebrates her
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt (13) celebrates her home run as she runs toward her teammates waiting at home plate in the first inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State catcher Elizabeth Mason (5) slides safely
Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

Florida State catcher Elizabeth Mason (5) slides safely into third base as Washington's Taylor Van Zee, left, waits for the throw during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Florida State celebrates a home run by Anna
Photo Credit: AP / SARAH PHIPPS

Florida State celebrates a home run by Anna Shelnutt during the first inning against Washington in Game 2 of the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

