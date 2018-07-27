EA Sports adds female player creation to NBA Live 19

Young male sports fans long have been able to live out their athletic dreams in video games, creating players in their own likeness and guiding them through a virtual world.

Now, female basketball fans will have the same opportunity.

Gamers will have the ability to create female characters in NBA Live 19, EA Sports announced Friday.

According to a press release, players will be able to create women’s basketball players to use in “The One” game mode.

In “The One,” players create a character and take them around the virtual world building a team and taking on various challenges to access new skills, abilities and gear. Some of the unlockable abilities have been modeled after top women’s basketball players such as Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Brittney Griner.

Gamers will have the ability to use their own likeness in the game by scanning their faces with the NBA Live companion app for iOS and Android.

According to EA Sports, this is the first basketball game to allow the creation of female players. It follows the inclusion of the entire WNBA roster in last year’s version of the video game.