Rebekkah Brunson becomes WNBA rebounding leader in Lynx win

Los Angeles Sparks guard Odyssey Sims is knocked

Los Angeles Sparks guard Odyssey Sims is knocked off her feet as Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson (3) stripped the ball from Sims during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS - (AP) -- Rebekkah Brunson grabbed 12 boards while becoming the leading rebounder in WNBA history, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-72 on Thursday.

Brunson began the night in third place with 3,306 rebounds. She passed Lisa Leslie (3,307) early on and overtook Tamika Catchings (3,316) when she grabbed Candace Parker's missed 3-pointer with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected on the following play for arguing a call, but Brunson was later recognized with a standing ovation from the crowd and a hug from Lynx owner Glen Taylor when the achievement was announced during the ensuing media timeout.

Brunson also had 15 points in her 82nd career double-double, putting her ahead of Yolanda Griffith for sixth on the WNBA career list.

Sylvia Fowles added 27 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists for the Lynx (11-7), who bounced back from their first loss in eight games.

Candace Parker led the Sparks (12-7) with 22 points.

By The Associated Press

