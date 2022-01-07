Sue Bird plans to return for 19th WNBA season

Long Island’s Sue Bird appears to be returning for her 19th season in the WNBA.

Bird, a Syosset native, posted a video on her Instagram account on Friday of a postgame interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe and the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, who played with Bird at UConn. In the video, fans are chanting in the background "One more year." Bird posted "OK" with a blushing face emoji and "Let’s gooooo" with a handshake emoji and a green heart emoji and yellow heart emoji. The Seattle Storm, Bird’s home for her entire WNBA career, wear green and yellow as their team colors. Bird also listed the location of the post as Climate Pledge Arena, a multi-purpose arena that was redeveloped and is the home of the Storm and other teams, including the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

Bird, 41, is coming off another strong season in 2021. She was named to the WNBA All-Star game for the 12th time in her legendary career, and she won her fifth Olympic gold medal as the U.S. rolled in Tokyo. Bird and Taurasi are the first basketball players ever to win five Olympic gold medals. Bird started all 30 games she played in with the Storm last season, averaging 10 points and 5.3 assists.

The Storm, however, were unable to defend their WNBA title from 2020, losing to Taurasi and the Mercury in the second round of the playoffs last season. The video Bird posted on Instagram was after the Storm had been eliminated. Bird will now have a chance to try to win her fifth WNBA title in 2022.

Bird is an unrestricted free agent. The Storm can begin contract negotiations on Jan. 15.