USWNT honoring famous women with names on back of jerseys for game vs. England

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, J.K. Rowling, Beyoncé and Serena Williams are among the women being honored

Crystal Dunn of the United States directs the

Crystal Dunn of the United States directs the ball down field in the first half of an international friendly soccer match against China at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Sandy, Utah. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gene Sweeney Jr.

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Some surprising names will be on the field when the U.S. women's soccer team plays England: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, J.K. Rowling and Beyoncé.

Each American player will have a different woman's name on the back of her jersey for Saturday's match in Nashville, Tennessee, part of the SheBelieves Cup.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn's jersey will honor Ginsburg, midfielder Rose Lavelle's Rowling and forward Mallory Pugh's Beyoncé, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Other famous women on the uniforms include Mother Teresa (midfielder McCall Zerboni), Sally Ride (defender Tierna Davidson), Cardi B (goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris), Carrie Underwood (midfielder Julie Ertz), Tina Fey (defender Emily Sonnett), Malala Yousafzai (forward Carli Lloyd) and Jennifer Lawrence (defender Abby Dahlkemper).

Athletes honored include Serena Williams (defender Crystal Dunn) and former U.S. women's team stars Mia Hamm (midfielder Samantha Mewis), Abby Wambach (forward Alex Morgan) and Briana Scurry (goalkeeper Adrianna Franch).

