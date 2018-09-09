WNBA Finals Game 2: Mystics vs. Storm

The Seattle Storm host the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at KeyArena. The Storm lead the best-of-five series, 1-0.

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm drives against Kristi Toliver of the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm directs her team as she dribbles to the basket against the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm runs out during the introductions before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

The Washington Mystics bench celebrates pulling ahead of the Seattle Storm during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Aerial Powers, left, reaches past Seattle Storm's Alysha Clark for a loose ball in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm defends against Ariel Atkins of the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm guards against Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver shoots over Seattle Storm's Sue Bird in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Krystal Thomas of the Washington Mystics warms up on the fourth before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm at KeyArena on Sept.9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne looks for room to pass as Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb and Breanna Stewart defend in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard tries to block a shot by Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver, but fouls her, in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Aerial Powers of the Washington Mystics warms up before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Camera crews follow Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm as she arrives before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 09: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm warms up on the court before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at KeyArena on September 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm signs autographs for fans before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Aerial Powers of the Washington Mystics warms up on the court before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver drives past Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.