Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
62° Good Evening
SportsWomen's Sports

WNBA Finals Game 2: Mystics vs. Storm

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Seattle Storm host the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at KeyArena. The Storm lead the best-of-five series, 1-0.

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm drives against
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm drives against Kristi Toliver of the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm directs her
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm directs her team as she dribbles to the basket against the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm runs out
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm runs out during the introductions before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

The Washington Mystics bench celebrates pulling ahead of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

The Washington Mystics bench celebrates pulling ahead of the Seattle Storm during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Aerial Powers, left, reaches past Seattle
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Aerial Powers, left, reaches past Seattle Storm's Alysha Clark for a loose ball in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm defends against
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm defends against Ariel Atkins of the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm guards against
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm guards against Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver shoots over Seattle Storm's
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver shoots over Seattle Storm's Sue Bird in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Krystal Thomas of the Washington Mystics warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Krystal Thomas of the Washington Mystics warms up on the fourth before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm at KeyArena on Sept.9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne looks for room
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne looks for room to pass as Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb and Breanna Stewart defend in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard tries to block a
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard tries to block a shot by Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver, but fouls her, in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Aerial Powers of the Washington Mystics warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Aerial Powers of the Washington Mystics warms up before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Camera crews follow Sue Bird of the Seattle
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Camera crews follow Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm as she arrives before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 09: Sue Bird #10
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 09: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm warms up on the court before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at KeyArena on September 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm signs autographs
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm signs autographs for fans before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Aerial Powers of the Washington Mystics warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lindsey Wasson

Aerial Powers of the Washington Mystics warms up on the court before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm at KeyArena on Sept. 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver drives past Seattle Storm's
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Kristi Toliver drives past Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne, left, shoots over
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne, left, shoots over Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the Mets scratch deGrom, beat Phillies in bullpen game
Saquon Barkley of the Giants takes the ball Barkley has long run in debut, but Giants come up short
Noah Syndergaard lays on the mound after he Syndergaard pitches Mets to win  but takes shot to ribs
Yankees trainer Steve Donohue checks on shortstop Didi Didi gradually working way back into Yankees' lineup
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 8: Austin Romine #28 Romine hits tiebreaking homer as Yanks beat Mariners
Stony Brook defensive back Damarcus Miller returns an Stony Brook turns it on, off, then on again