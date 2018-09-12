Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
71° Good Evening
SportsWomen's Sports

WNBA Finals Game 3: Storm vs. Mystics

Print

The Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics, 98-82, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. Seattle wins the best-of-five series, 3-0.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, holding trophy, and
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, holding trophy, and other pose with the trophy after Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Storm won 98-82.

Members of the Seattle Storm pose with the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Members of the Seattle Storm pose with the trophy after defeating the Washington Mystics 98-82 to win the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) goes
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) goes to the basket as she was fouled by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. Also seen is Storm guard Sami Whitcomb (33). The Storm won 98-82 and the title.

Head coach Dan Hughes of the Seattle Storm
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Head coach Dan Hughes of the Seattle Storm carries the trophy into the locker room after defeating the Washington Mystics to win the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Members of the Seattle Storm celebrate and take
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Members of the Seattle Storm celebrate and take photos with the championship trophy on the court after winning Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Seattle Storm defeated the Washington Mystics 98-82.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart poses with the
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart poses with the finals mvp trophy and the WNBA championship trophy after Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Storm won 98-82 and the title.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, right center, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, right center, celebrates and hugs guard Sue Bird (10) after Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals as members of the Washington Mystics walk by, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Storm won 98-82.

Jordin Canada #21 and members of the Seattle
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Jordin Canada #21 and members of the Seattle Storm celebrate after winning the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) battles for
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) battles for the ball against Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark (32) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. Also seen is Mystics guard Kristi Toliver, right.

Natasha Howard #6 of the Seattle Storm puts
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Natasha Howard #6 of the Seattle Storm puts up a shot in front of Ariel Atkins #7 of the Washington Mystics in the first half during game three of the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) battles for
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) battles for the ball against Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. Also seen is Storm forward Natasha Howard (6).

Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault yells at
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault yells at the end of the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm and
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm and LaToya Sanders #30 of the Washington Mystics go for a loose ball in the first half during game three of the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) drives to
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) drives to the basket as teammate Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) is left and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) defends during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, back left, Jewell
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, back left, Jewell Loyd, center, and Breanna Stewart (30) react during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives to the basket as Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) defends during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) shoots
Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) shoots as Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) defends during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Sue Bird #10 and Jewell Loyd #24 of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Sue Bird #10 and Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm celebrate a three pointer against the Washington Mystics in the first half during game three of the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) dribble the
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) dribble the ball against Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver (20) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard, right, goes to
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard, right, goes to the basket against Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) and Natasha Cloud, left, during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, back, holds the
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, back, holds the ball against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark (32) grabs the
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark (32) grabs the ball against Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver (20), guard Ariel Atkins (7) and Natasha Cloud (9) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

New York Sports

Jake Odorizzi #12 of the Minnesota Twins delivers Yanks nearly no-hit by Twins, wild-card lead at 1 game
Long time media relations member Jay Horwitz looks Mets make Horwitz VP of Alumni PR, Team Historian
Mets prospect Peter Alonso speaks to the media Lennon: Slugger Alonso should be worth waiting for 
Sam Darnold #14 of the Jets looks on Bowles: Don't glorify Darnold after only one game 
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar high-fives in the dugout Andujar's hard work puts him in ROY conversation
Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson speaks to Glauber: Christopher Johnson runs Jets without meddling