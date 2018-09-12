WNBA Finals Game 3: Storm vs. Mystics

The Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics, 98-82, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. Seattle wins the best-of-five series, 3-0.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, holding trophy, and other pose with the trophy after Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Storm won 98-82.

Members of the Seattle Storm pose with the trophy after defeating the Washington Mystics 98-82 to win the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) goes to the basket as she was fouled by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. Also seen is Storm guard Sami Whitcomb (33). The Storm won 98-82 and the title.

Head coach Dan Hughes of the Seattle Storm carries the trophy into the locker room after defeating the Washington Mystics to win the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Members of the Seattle Storm celebrate and take photos with the championship trophy on the court after winning Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Seattle Storm defeated the Washington Mystics 98-82.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart poses with the finals mvp trophy and the WNBA championship trophy after Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Storm won 98-82 and the title.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, right center, celebrates and hugs guard Sue Bird (10) after Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals as members of the Washington Mystics walk by, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Storm won 98-82.

Jordin Canada #21 and members of the Seattle Storm celebrate after winning the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) battles for the ball against Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark (32) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. Also seen is Mystics guard Kristi Toliver, right.

Natasha Howard #6 of the Seattle Storm puts up a shot in front of Ariel Atkins #7 of the Washington Mystics in the first half during game three of the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) battles for the ball against Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. Also seen is Storm forward Natasha Howard (6).

Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault yells at the end of the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm and LaToya Sanders #30 of the Washington Mystics go for a loose ball in the first half during game three of the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) drives to the basket as teammate Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) is left and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) defends during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, back left, Jewell Loyd, center, and Breanna Stewart (30) react during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives to the basket as Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) defends during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) shoots as Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) defends during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 18 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Sue Bird #10 and Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm celebrate a three pointer against the Washington Mystics in the first half during game three of the WNBA Finals at EagleBank Arena on September 12, 2018 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) dribble the ball against Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver (20) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard, right, goes to the basket against Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) and Natasha Cloud, left, during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, back, holds the ball against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va.