WNBA mock draft 2019

1. Las Vegas Aces: Teaira McCowan, 6-7, C, Mississippi State

With projected No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu deciding to return to Oregon, McCowan will be Bill Laimbeer’s pick. McCowan is a defensive force and ferocious rebounder with an evolving offensive game. Pairing her with A’ja Wilson will be trouble for opposing teams.

2. Liberty: Asia Durr, 5-10, G, Louisville

The Liberty need a legitimate scorer to help Tina Charles. Durr can score from anywhere. She hit 11 3-pointers in a win over N.C. State in February and is dangerous driving to the basket. Durr, Charles and Kia Nurse would be a strong trio for the Liberty.

3. Indiana Fever: Kristine Anigwe, 6-4, F/C, California

The Fever have plenty of needs and could go in many directions with this pick. Anigwe is coming off a huge senior season at Cal, leading the nation in rebounding (16.2 per game) and averaging 22.5 points per game. Anigwe would be an immediate difference-maker.

4. Chicago Sky: Napheesa Collier, 6-2, F, Connecticut

Collier always has been a solid two-way player with a high basketball IQ. She had a strong final season in Storrs, averaging 20.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Collier would be another intriguing piece to a talented Sky roster that underachieved last season.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. Dallas Wings: Jackie Young, 6-0, G, Notre Dame

Liz Cambage may not return to the Wings and Skyler Diggins-Smith is expected to miss time this season due to her pregnancy. Young, who will leave Notre Dame early as a junior, is a sensational two-way player who had two triple-doubles for the Irish this season.

6. Minnesota Lynx: Arike Ogunbowale, 5-8, G, Notre Dame

With Maya Moore sitting out this season, the Lynx certainly could use a dynamic scorer who brings some swagger. Ogunbowale averaged 21.8 points per game in her senior season, has a history of hitting big shots and played in two national title games.

7. Los Angeles Sparks: Katie Lou Samuelson, 6-3, G/F, Connecticut

Much like Collier, Samuelson is a smart player who comes from a winning environment. She is an elite shooter who is a matchup nightmare as a 6-3 wing. She became an all-around player over her final seasons at UConn, improving her rebounding, passing and defense.

8. Phoenix Mercury: Alanna Smith, 6-4, F, Stanford

The Mercury had success with DeWanna Bonner, a versatile 6-4 forward, back in the lineup last season. The Mercury may opt to add another versatile 6-4 forward. Smith averaged 19.4 points and 8.6 rebounds this season, while shooting 39.7 percent from the three-point line.

9. Connecticut Sun: Kalani Brown, 6-7, C, Baylor

The Sun were the highest-scoring team and best rebounding team in the WNBA last season. At this spot, Connecticut takes the best player. Brown, fresh off a national title with Baylor, would be a nice low-post option on offense, while providing shot-blocking on defense.

10. Washington Mystics: Sophie Cunningham, 6-1, G, Missouri

Mystics coach Mike Thibault values three-point shooting and versatile players. Cunningham fits that perfectly. She hit 40 percent of her three-pointers in her senior season. Cunningham is an intense competitor who brings a gritty style of play to the court.

11. Atlanta Dream: Jessica Shepard, 6-4, F, Notre Dame

Shepard transformed herself into a more athletic frontcourt player over the past year. She is a smart player from a winning program who can impact a game in many ways. Shepard averaged 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in her senior season.

12. Seattle Storm: Bridget Carleton, 6-1, G, Iowa State

The defending WNBA champions led the league in three-point shooting last season. Carleton would add another shooter to the Storm’s roster. Carleton averaged 21.7 points per game in her senior season, shooting 37 percent from the three-point line.