See photos from the 2019 World Aquatics Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019.

China's Wang Shun competes in the final of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

China's Wang Shun competes in the final of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Australia's Matthew Wilson competes in the final of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT

Australia's Matthew Wilson competes in the final of the women's 200m breaststroke event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Russia's Anton Chupkov competes and makes a world
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT

Russia's Anton Chupkov competes and makes a world record in the final of the men's 200m breaststroke event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Australia's Matthew Wilson competes in the final of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANAN VATSYAYANA

Australia's Matthew Wilson competes in the final of the men's 200m breaststroke event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Russia's Vladimir Morozov competes in the semi-final of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT

Russia's Vladimir Morozov competes in the semi-final of the men's 50m freestyle event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Egypt's Farida Osman (L) prepares to compete in
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Egypt's Farida Osman (L) prepares to compete in a semi-final of the women's 50m butterfly event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem prepares to compete in the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem prepares to compete in the semi-final of the women's 50m butterfly event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem competes in the semi-final of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANAN VATSYAYANA

Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem competes in the semi-final of the women's 50m butterfly event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Russia's Yuliya Efimova competes in competes in the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT

Russia's Yuliya Efimova competes in competes in the final of the women's 200m breaststroke event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Russia's Evgeny Rylov (L) and USA's Ryan Murphy
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANAN VATSYAYANA

Russia's Evgeny Rylov (L) and USA's Ryan Murphy competes in the final of the men's 200m backstroke event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 26: Ryan Murphy
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Ryan Murphy of the United States, Jacob Pebley of the United States, Adam Telegdy of Hungary and Ryosuke Irie of Japan compete in the Men's 200m Backstroke Final at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 26: Sarah Sjostrom
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden prepares to compete in the Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinal at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 26: Yulia Efimova
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Quinn Rooney

Yulia Efimova of Russia celebrates after winning the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 26: Caeleb Dressel
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Caeleb Dressel of the United States competes in the Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinal at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

Margherita Panziera of Italy, Katalin Burian of Hungary,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Margherita Panziera of Italy, Katalin Burian of Hungary, Anastasia Avdeeva of Russia and Liu Yaxin of China compete in the Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinal at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 26, 2019. 

