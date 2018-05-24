TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees again stranded at an airport

Their airplane took off after Wednesday’s 12-10 loss to Rangers, but is forced to return to Dallas/Fort Worth International.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was another travel nightmare to remember.

The Yankees, who earlier in this three-city trip held an unscheduled sleepover at Dulles International Airport in Virginia because of various issues with their Delta charter, were again stranded, this time into the early morning hours Thursday in Dallas.

The team plane did depart from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport a couple of hours after Wednesday night’s 12-10 loss to the Rangers but a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff forced the aircraft to return to the airport.

The plane landed safely back at DFW and the traveling party waited on the airplane for a part to arrive. As of 2 a.m. ET Thursday none had and it was not immediately clear when a part was expected to arrive.

Last Wednesday the Yankees were supposed to be wheels up to Kansas City about 10 p.m. from Dulles after their suspended and regularly scheduled games against the Nationals were postponed by rain earlier in the day.

But a combination of issues, including a mechanical problem with the airplane, stormy weather in the Washington D.C. area and aviation regulations that limit the number of hours a crew can work in a single shift, caused the flight not to take off. With not enough hotel rooms available, Yankees players and staff spent the night either in the plane or in a lounge area near the gate.

As of clock approached 3 a.m. ET Thursday, no one had left the team plane, whose departure time remained very much up in the air.

