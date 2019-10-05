TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees hosted the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Fans arrive at Game 2 of the ALDS
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Fans arrive at Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Former Yankee Nick Swisher at Game 2 of
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Former Yankee Nick Swisher at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30) during batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Former Yankees Reggie Jackson and Carlos Beltran at
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Former Yankees Reggie Jackson and Carlos Beltran at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) during the batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (14) during
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (14) during the batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Ed and Theresa Wysotki of Harding , Pa
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Ed and Theresa Wysotki of Harding , Pa take a selfie outside the stadium as fans arrive at Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Saturday October 5, 2019

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Fans arrive at Game 2 of the ALDS
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Fans arrive at Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Antoine Bertrand of Montreal checks out his Yankee
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Antoine Bertrand of Montreal checks out his Yankee cap at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

