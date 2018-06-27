A Mastic Beach woman and eight others have been charged in connection with an illegal gun trafficking operation that supplied weapons in four Suffolk shootings, authorities said.

The alleged ringleader, Yasmine White, 25 - along with her father, Timothy White, Sr., 47, and her brother, Timothy White, Jr., 22, both of Bellport - were arrested as part of a “months-long” investigation by local and federal law enforcement agencies, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said at a Hauppauge news conference.

Timothy White, Jr. was also charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of James Skinner on June 17 in Bellport, Sini said.

Authorities also seized 63 illegal guns, including the four weapons that Sini said were used in the shootings.

“The illegal sale of gun is directly related to gun crimes,” Sini said.

The Whites and others were caught with the help of a court-authorized wiretap and video surveillance, said Sini. He would not elaborate.

According to Sini, Yasmine White facilitated 45 of the 63 illegal gun sales in Suffolk, and she was present for 22 of those transactions.

The Whites were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sale of a firearm.