More than 100 vehicles will be up for auction Saturday at the Suffolk Police Department’s impound yard in Westhampton, police said in a news release.

Cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and vans will be auctioned off beginning at 9 a.m.

Potential bidders can preview the vehicles Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Rd.

Participants must register at the impound section during preview hours or on the day of the auction. Proper identification is required.

 For a full listing of the vehicles up for auction visit suffolkpd.org.  

