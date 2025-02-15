Consummate family man and career cop Timothy Gozaloff, of Blue Point, dead at 63

He had tried to warn them. At the risk of his career, Suffolk County Police Department Det. Sgt. Timothy Gozaloff in 2011 had sounded a warning about James Burke, the soon-to-be-named chief of department who would command 2,400 officers. In an anonymous letter to county political leaders, he listed — per former Newsday investigative reporter Gus Garcia-Roberts’ "Jimmy the King: Murder, Vice, and the Reign of a Dirty Cop" — eyewitness accounts of what the book called "Burke’s outstanding malfeasance." The letter said this included "at least one armed home invasion," and that "he routinely threatens subordinates" and blackmailed county officials. If made chief, "he will decimate the Department." Officials denied the allegations and made Burke chief regardless. But the highly public note had brought attention to Burke's past. After Burke assaulted a handcuffed suspect inside the Fourth Precinct in Smithtown on Dec. 12, 2012, he was convicted on criminal charges and sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2016. Suffolk County Legis. Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), at the time a detective under Gozaloff, recalled this week how Gozaloff was "trying to save the police department." "Picking Burke as the chief of police turned into one of the biggest scandals in the history of Suffolk County," Trotta said. Gozaloff died Feb. 12 of colon cancer at his home in Blue Point at age 63. "He was a great father, a great husband, and a great-grandfather," said his wife of nearly 40 years, Diana Gozaloff. He would take the couple’s two children and the grandkids on holiday to the Turks and Caicos Islands, or to the family vacation home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. When their children were growing up, he would take them to Jets and Mets ballgames and Islanders hockey games. "He'd do everything with them. He really did," his wife said. "His family was his greatest achievement," Trotta said. Timothy Gozaloff was born Dec. 12, 1961, in West Islip and raised first in Brentwood and then in Sayville, where he graduated from Sayville High School in 1979. His father, Gerard, was a Suffolk County detective who helped investigate the 1974 case of Ronald DeFeo Jr. and the Amityville murders. His mother, Olga Gozaloff, owned the Knitters Boutique in Sayville until retiring in 1992. Initially joining the NYPD and working out of Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, he shifted to the Suffolk County Police Department in September 1985. Nearly seven months earlier he had married Diana Wilson, herself the daughter of a police officer. Variously living in Holbrook, Oakdale and West Sayville before moving to Blue Point, Gozaloff worked his way up the ranks in various precincts and in units focusing on career criminals, asset forfeiture and other specialties; and he was part of the Community Oriented Police Engagement (COPE) initiative. His most high-profile cases involved cocaine-shipment seizures, a stolen-car ring and cigarette bootlegging, Trotta said. An avid boater and golfer, Gozaloff retired in January 2016. Both during and after his time with the Suffolk police, he volunteered with the Sayville-based Community Ambulance Company — being named a life member after 10 years of service — and the Sayville Fire Department. "He never got upset, never got shaken," Trotta remembered. "He was compassionate. He was everything a cop should be. I'm telling you, my wife used to say, ‘Why can't you be more like Tim?’ " In addition to his wife, Gozaloff was survived by their son, Timothy Gozaloff, of West Sayville; their daughter, Jennifer Brady, of Blue Point; his father, of Sayville; and his siblings, Gerard Jr. and Paul Gozaloff, both of Florida, Michael Gozaloff, of South Carolina, and Barbara Gozaloff, of West Sayville. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at the Church of St. Lawrence the Martyr in Sayville. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Ambulance Company.

