Adventure travel is not just for the young

Adventure travel is no longer just for the young.

According to a new survey of tourists nearing retirement conducted by One Travel and reported by Lonely Planet, older travelers have started shifting vacation plans from traditional beachfront destinations to more exotic locations such as Thailand, Vietnam and Peru.

While Cancun may continue to be the No. 1 international choice of this demographic, the No. 2 and 3 slots are now filled by Tel Aviv, Israel, and Bangkok, Thailand, according to the survey.

Europe remains a popular international choice, dominating seven of the top 20 choices.

According to AARP, 47 percent of baby boomers are looking for a getaway from everyday life this year, up from 39 percent last year.

A variety of tour operators offer adventure travel designed for older travelers. ROW Adventures offers what it calls Active Senior Adventure Travel. Elder Treks leads small group exotic adventures for those 50 and over.

