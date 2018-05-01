Adventures by Disney is now booking a South African safari that features famed Imagineer Joe Rohde and Dr. Mark Penning, vice president of animals, science and environment for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, as traveling companions. The adults-only trip, set for late this year, is tied to the 20th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Disney World’s youngest park marked its 20th year in April. Rohde, one of the masterminds behind Animal Kingdom, has used his experiences as a world traveler to form attractions at Disney.

The South African safari, which lasts 10 days and nine nights, includes sketching sessions with Rohde, wildlife and culture talks by Penning, a South African wine tasting, visits to an elephant park, Monkeyland Primate Sanctuary, Boulder Beach (home of African penguins), Table Mountain and the Cape of Good Hope. Rohde and Penning will "share their stories, expertise and passion through special activities and presentations that true Disney fans will treasure," the Adventures by Disney website says.

The trip costs $11,499 per person.

INFO 800-543-0865, adventuresbydisney.com