Travelers to New York City will soon have the opportunity to book luxurious suites through Airbnb in one of the Big Apple’s most iconic buildings, Rockefeller Center.

Airbnb will be converting 10 floors at 75 Rockefeller Plaza and turning them into 200 apartment-style suites thanks to a new partnership with RXR Realty LLC. This move is part of Airbnb’s “new category of urban lodging.”

Each suite will be custom-designed and have views of popular attractions such as the Empire State Building and the Rockefeller Center's ice skating rink. Airbnb aims to offer “all the comforts of home” with a “curated, authentic NYC experience and sense of community typically reserved for locals.”

This move by Airbnb occurs soon after the home rental giant bought HotelTonight and at the same time Marriott International announced that they are making their way into the home rental business with 2,000 properties in 100 markets.