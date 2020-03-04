TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Travel

Airlines offer flexible travel options to adapt to spread of coronavirus

Airlines are offerings passengers waived fees for travel

Airlines are offerings passengers waived fees for travel due to the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: iStock

By The Washington Post
Print

As the coronavirus outbreak has spread, global travel has become a topic of concern. U.S. airlines have responded by suspending travel to various destinations through the spring, and many large conferences and gatherings around the world have been canceled altogether amid a steady rise in new infections.

To help quell travelers' worries, airlines have begun changing their policies to create flexibility in bookings. If you're planning — or have already scheduled — a trip for the near future, here are your options.

American Airlines

American announced that it will waive change fees up to two weeks in advance for travelers who have purchased tickets for flights between March 1 and March 16. That's on top of the already-in-place no change fee for trips that have been scheduled from Feb. 24 to April 24 for Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong, Wuhan and the rest of mainland China.

JetBlue

JetBlue will suspend change and cancellation fees for new flights booked Feb. 27 through March 11. The policy runs through June 1 in an effort to anticipate the spread of the coronavirus in the event that it expands into one of JetBlue's travel areas.

"While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change," said the airline's president and chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, in a statement.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska is offering a "peace of mind" waiver for travelers who have purchased tickets from Feb. 27 through March 12. Alaska will allow customers to bank any travel costs associated with canceled tickets as long as the future trip is completed by New Year's Eve. Alaska will also step up its cleaning procedures for its planes and has issued new sanitary policies for flyers that include cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and cutting refills on single-use beverage cups.

Delta Air Lines

In addition to suspending travel from the United States to Shanghai and Beijing, Delta is giving customers the option to make a one-time change without any fees for those whose plans included Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul and all locations in Italy, including such popular locations as Bologna, Milan, Rome, Turin and Venice, through April 30.

United Airlines

After expanding flight suspensions to Asia, United is allowing refunds for flights, even nonrefundable tickets, purchased for Wuhan, China, from Jan. 22 through March 29. For travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Northern Italy through June 30, United is waiving the change fee and any difference in fare for the same cities as the original ticket.

By The Washington Post

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Travel Extras

The downtown skyline on the Hillsborough River in Spring break destinations near LI to get away 
According to the Cruise Lines International Association, a Did you know you could retire on a cruise ship?
Alan Cumming, left, Laura Benanti and Jeremy Jordan Big stars on board for Broadway cruises
A vibrant sunset paints a perfect picture in Caribbean islands: Things to know before you go
New York City is getting a double dose Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Fest, more NYC weekend picks
A beach and ocean view at Gurney's Resort Plan a mini-moon getaway on LI, more hot spots
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search