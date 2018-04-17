Report: Airlines getting better in key areas, except delays

U.S. airlines are getting better at many things — except getting you to your destination on time. They are losing fewer bags and bumping fewer passengers. Complaints are down. That’s the upshot of a report issued this month by academics who analyze numbers compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The authors ranked Alaska Airlines first in airline quality, followed closely by Delta Air Lines. Budget carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines finished at the bottom.

Industrywide on-time performance declined last year, when 80.2 percent of flights arrived within 14 minutes of schedule. That was down from 81.4 percent in 2016.

After video of a man being dragged off a flight went viral last year, airlines took steps to reduce overbooking. Bumping passengers off oversold flights fell to an all-time low, to just one in every 30,000 travelers.

Complaints lodged with the DOT dropped too, although most travelers complain directly to the airline, and carriers don’t report those numbers.

The report was compiled by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Wichita State University.