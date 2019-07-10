Rooftop pools and yoga rooms: 9 airports with wellness in mind

Travel and summer go hand in hand. So do adventuring and wellness, according to Netflights, a flight and travel comparison website.

The world’s busiest airports haven’t forgotten about the health and well-being of their customers; rather, quite a few have made an effort to ensure that passengers feel good vibes while passing through.

Netflights rounded up airports with spas, gyms, yoga areas, relaxation/meditation spots, outdoor/green space, prayer rooms and accessibility to massage services, among other amenities. The site gave each airport a “wellness score” of a scale of 23 to determine the top 10.

Schiphol Airport (AMS) in Amsterdam scored a 20 out of 23, boasting three spas, three meditation and quiet spaces, and three gyms. Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) scored 16 out of 23 for its two prayer rooms, three relaxation areas and two areas with access to massages.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has a quiet/meditation space as well as religion-specific rooms. It scored 19 out of 23 thanks to a Zen garden filled with fish ponds and palm trees.

Feel like a healthy stretch before boarding? San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has at least one area for yoga and three spas and meditation spaces, giving the locale a 13 out of 23.

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ scored 13 out of 23, and if you need to catch some ZZZ’s, rest zones include free sleep pods and Muskoka chairs scattered throughout the airport.

Haneda Airport (HND)in Tokyo, Japan, has three outdoor/green spaces available for travelers, as well as two spots for massage opportunities, giving this spot a 14 out of 23.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) scored 15 out of 23. It boasts two gyms, one yoga area, two spas and three meditation areas as well as some outdoor space. And if you have a long layover, the airport is surrounded by nature in the form of Iona Beach and the Fraser River.

Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) gets a 21 out of 23. It has leisure zones and an open-air rooftop terrace where you can soak in some fresh air and sunshine before your flight.

Changi Airport in Singapore (SIN) scored 18 out of 23 thanks to a rooftop swimming pool, cinema, several gardens, two gyms and at least one yoga area.