The Prohibition era has almost totally ended at the Magic Kingdom.

Every sit-down restaurant in Orlando, Florida's original Disney World park is now serving alcohol. Walt Disney was very concerned about rowdies boozing it up at his park, but his views might have changed were he still with us at age 116.

Maybe he would order the $9.50 Beso del Sol Sangria at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Until a few days ago, that was one of three alcohol-free restaurants left at the Magic Kingdom. Then Disney announced The Plaza Restaurant, The Crystal Palace and Cinderella’s would start offering beer and wine.

When the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, there was a strict no-alcohol policy. It remained that way until 2012, when the Be Our Guest restaurant opened. Four more Magic Kingdom restaurants started serving alcohol in 2016. Disney said it was responding to the requests of guests.