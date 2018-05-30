TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
72° Good Afternoon
Travel

All Disney World sit-down restaurants will now serve alcohol

Main Street at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando,

Main Street at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. Every sit-down restaurant in Orlando's original Disney World park is now serving alcohol. Photo Credit: Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/JAMES LILEKS

By David Whitley Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Print

The Prohibition era has almost totally ended at the Magic Kingdom.

Every sit-down restaurant in Orlando, Florida's original Disney World park is now serving alcohol. Walt Disney was very concerned about rowdies boozing it up at his park, but his views might have changed were he still with us at age 116.

Maybe he would order the $9.50 Beso del Sol Sangria at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Until a few days ago, that was one of three alcohol-free restaurants left at the Magic Kingdom. Then Disney announced The Plaza Restaurant, The Crystal Palace and Cinderella’s would start offering beer and wine. 

When the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, there was a strict no-alcohol policy. It remained that way until 2012, when the Be Our Guest restaurant opened. Four more Magic Kingdom restaurants started serving alcohol in 2016. Disney said it was responding to the requests of guests.

By David Whitley Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

Travel Extras

A rendering of the Whitecap Racer at Hershey What’s new at nearby amusement parks this summer
A kayaker paddles on the Esopus Creek. 3 fun ways to explore the Catskills
An all-you-can-eat ice cream party doesn't only happen Attend the Scooper Bowl, more NYC weekend picks
What could be more delicious than stopping at 5 beautiful boulevards to visit around the world
Travellers at Long Island MacArthur Airport. Study says Americans are taking more vacation time
Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Mass., LI beach among Dr. Beach's top 10 of 2018