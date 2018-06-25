TODAY'S PAPER
Amazon launches Alexa service for hotels

Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for

Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that lets guests order room service and more.

By The Associated Press
Alexa has a new job: hotel concierge.

Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that lets guests order room service through the voice assistant, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations without having to pick up the phone and call the front desk. Marriott has signed up for the service, and will place Amazon Echo smart speakers in 10 hotels this summer.

Amazon said data from hotel guests will be deleted daily, and Marriott said those who don't want an Echo device in their room can ask to have it removed.

Hotels will be able to customize the responses Alexa gives their guests, such as nearby restaurant recommendations or pool hours. Alexa for Hospitality can check guests out of their room, turn on the lights or play lullabies to help them fall asleep.

Later this year, Amazon will allow hotel guests to link their Amazon.com account so they can listen to their music playlists or audio books. Shopping won't be allowed, Amazon said.

By The Associated Press

