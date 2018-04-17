TODAY'S PAPER
American Revolution museum winning battle for tourists in Philadelphia

Life-size tableau depicting a scene from the

Life-size tableau depicting a scene from the Revolutionary War is part of the exhibit of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, PA. Photo Credit: Alamy

By The Associated Press
The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia is a year old and officials say it has landed a decisive victory in capturing tourists’ attention in a city with lots of Revolutionary competition.

In honor of its first birthday on April 19, the museum is making some additions while holding the line on the its most popular exhibits. Upcoming new additions include a trip through Alexander Hamilton’s Philadelphia and the opening of the Revolution Place Discovery Center, featuring re-created historical environments.

Maud Lyon, president of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, said it’s a challenge for all Philadelphia museums to get tourists to move “beyond the bell” — meaning the Liberty Bell.

From Lyon’s perspective, the American Revolution museum has done all the right things, with its inclusion of the previously untold roles played by Native Americans, African-Americans and women, and its interactive displays creating a modern feel. “These days, it’s not easy to tell history. We have very diverse perspectives,” she said.

By The Associated Press

