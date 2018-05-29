TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
Travel

Americans are taking more vacation time

Travellers at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Travellers at Long Island MacArthur Airport. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By TravelPulse (TNS)
Print

A new study found that American workers used an average of 17.2 days of vacation in 2017, marking the highest level for vacation usage since 2010.

The research from Project: Time Off showed an increase of .4 vacation days from 2016, which was more than a full day more than the low of 16 days in 2014. While it’s a good start, 52 percent of Americans still left vacation time unused last year.

The State of American Vacation 2018 survey also found that 24 percent of Americans have not taken a vacation in more than a year. While 84 percent of Americans say it is important to travel during vacation, less than half of the vacation time they take is used to hit the road.

Last year, Americans accumulated 705 million unused days, up from 662 million days unused in 2016. Despite Americans taking more vacation, the increase in unused days is attributed to employees earning more time off. The study found that unused vacation time is a $255 billion missed economic opportunity that has the potential to create 1.9 million jobs.
 

By TravelPulse (TNS)

Travel Extras

A rendering of the new Cyborg Cyber Spin What’s new at nearby amusement parks this summer
An all-you-can-eat ice cream party doesn't only happen Attend the Scooper Bowl, more NYC weekend picks
Through an exclusive partnership with Paddle Diva, Gurney's, 5 girlfriend getaways close to LI, NYC
The town of Woodstock is a hippie magnet Charming NY villages perfect for weekend trips
Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii, ranked LI beach among Dr. Beach's top 10 of 2018
Rotterdam's Erasmus Bridge was built about 20 years Rotterdam redux: A city built for the 21st century