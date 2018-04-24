A second round of Andy Steves’ Europe travel advice

Andy Steves — son of guidebook writer, tour operator and PBS show host Rick Steves — is offering his own brand of travel advice and recommendations for a new generation in the second edition of “Andy Steves’ Europe: City-Hopping on a Budget” (Avalon Travel, 376 pp., $19.99).

Steves is conscious not only of budget constraints for younger travelers, but also their time constraints. With only two or three weeks of vacation, they’re likely to hop from city to city rather than immerse themselves in one destination.

The book also includes a section on technology. Steves encourages travelers to use their cellphones as tools, including the live translation services of Google Translate. He suspends his U.S. service for whatever time he’ll be away, then gets a SIM card, a local number and data from local providers abroad so he can easily check museum hours, find good places to eat or make reservations.