TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
59° Good Evening
Travel

A second round of Andy Steves’ Europe travel advice

A second round of Andy Steves’ Europe travel advice for budget-coscious travelers in new edition of book.

Travel writer Andy Steves with a copy of

Travel writer Andy Steves with a copy of his book "Andy Steves' Europe: City-Hopping on a Budget." Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Andy Steves — son of guidebook writer, tour operator and PBS show host Rick Steves — is offering his own brand of travel advice and recommendations for a new generation in the second edition of “Andy Steves’ Europe: City-Hopping on a Budget” (Avalon Travel, 376 pp., $19.99).

Steves is conscious not only of budget constraints for younger travelers, but also their time constraints. With only two or three weeks of vacation, they’re likely to hop from city to city rather than immerse themselves in one destination.

The book also includes a section on technology. Steves encourages travelers to use their cellphones as tools, including the live translation services of Google Translate. He suspends his U.S. service for whatever time he’ll be away, then gets a SIM card, a local number and data from local providers abroad so he can easily check museum hours, find good places to eat or make reservations.

By The Associated Press

Travel Extras

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site in the Hudson Celebrate National Park Week at these 8 NYS sites
Every year, when the cherry blossoms bloom, the Cherry Blossom Festival, more NYC weekend picks
Panoramic view of Riomaggiore in the Cinque Terre What’s new in Europe this summer
This Feb. 1, 2018 photo shows the inside Visiting the Tunisian desert where 'Star Wars' was filmed
Rooms in the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport TWA Hotel rooms embrace ‘Mad Men’ vibe
There are many places to visit when traveling 10 things every tourist should do in Brooklyn