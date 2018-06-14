Anne Frank House museum unveils virtual reality tour

The Amsterdam museum dedicated to Anne Frank's life launched a virtual reality tour of the cramped quarters where the Jewish diarist and her family hid from Nazis during World War II.

Executive Director Ronald Leopold said the 25-minute tour "offers an immersive experience" of the rooms hidden behind an Amsterdam canal-side house where Anne wrote her diary.

Only Anne's father, Otto Frank, survived the war. Anne and her sister died in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15. (June 12 would have been her 89th birthday.)

The new virtual tour is free and can be downloaded in seven languages from the Oculus Store for Samsung Gear and Oculus Go headsets.

People with restricted mobility who visit the Amsterdam museum but cannot tour the small rooms will now be able to experience them in virtual reality. The VR experience will be rolled out to Anne Frank centers in Berlin and New York later this year, the museum said.