TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
77° Good Morning
Travel

Anne Frank House museum unveils virtual reality tour

Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank

Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, views a new virtual reality presentation of the secret rooms where  Frank hid from the Nazis during World War II. Photo Credit: AP/Aleksandar Furtula

By The Associated Press
Print

The Amsterdam museum dedicated to Anne Frank's life launched a virtual reality tour of the cramped quarters where the Jewish diarist and her family hid from Nazis during World War II.

 Executive Director Ronald Leopold said the 25-minute tour "offers an immersive experience" of the rooms hidden behind an Amsterdam canal-side house where Anne wrote her diary.

Only Anne's father, Otto Frank, survived the war. Anne and her sister died in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15. (June 12 would have been her 89th birthday.)

The new virtual tour is free and can be downloaded in seven languages from the Oculus Store for Samsung Gear and Oculus Go headsets.

People with restricted mobility who visit the Amsterdam museum but cannot tour the small rooms will now be able to experience them in virtual reality. The VR experience will be rolled out to Anne Frank centers in Berlin and New York later this year, the museum said.

By The Associated Press

Travel Extras

Cayuga Lake seen from the vineyards at the Exploring NY's Finger Lakes, wineries and more
Photographers take photos of a tourist couple's wedding 7 tips to plan a low-hassle destination wedding
10 U.S. destinations to visit this summer
Driving in Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas. Old-fashioned road trips the latest trend
Plan a family activity, such as hiking, to Tips to develop the next generation of outdoor adventurers
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Exhibit saluting '70s country music opens