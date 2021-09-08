Adrenaline junkies looking for a thrill this season should consider taking an off-roading adventure. If careening across gravel and sand or splashing through rivers and mud while behind the wheel sounds like a blast, here are locations in New York State and Pennsylvania that offer opportunities to ditch the asphalt and get riding.

NEW YORK STATE

Northeast Off-Road Adventures (NORA)

This off-roading experience founded by Massapequa Park native Scott Trager, focuses on helping riders use 4WD (four-wheel drive) vehicles properly, regardless of their previous experience level. Northeast Off Road Adventures (NORA) offers private training and ride-along trips, with instruction offered part-day, full-day, multiday and at night. Participants can rent vehicles or bring their own. A separate program (SOAR) is also available for people with physical mobility issues.

THE TRAILS

NORA works from a 75-acre mountain-top training facility, a family-friendly location where all can take part in low-speed training sessions that demonstrate how to navigate snug woodland trails, over rocks, near ledges and over steep hills. Snow trail driving is available January through March when conditions allow. Terrain includes muddy and hilly conditions as well, with a mud and sand pit too. Rates start at $550. The company also offers driving tours at Hunter Mountain Ski Resort (64 Klein Ave., Hunter; 800-486-8376, huntermtn.com) on a number of occasions throughout September and October that will take passengers across mountain and logging trails that includes a mud field, a stream crossing and a climb to a 3,200-foot summit with wide views ($349).

INFO 23 Tempaloni Rd., Ellenville; 845-514-9895, nyoffroaddriving.com. Open by appointment only.

Tall Pines ATV Park

Operated by a family on their own farm, visitors who ride ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes can bring their vehicles here and challenge the grounds.

THE TRAILS Featuring more than 70 miles of trails, there are opportunities for all skill levels. Some roads are smooth and easy while others are hilly and muddy. There’s also an obstacle course and a motocross track. Riders must stick to marked trails and all posted rules must be observed. Reservations must be made in advance online. One-day passes are $20, $15 for passengers, kids 10 and younger are free. Visitors looking to stay onsite can rent a cabin or stay in their camper or in a tent (camping fee is $10 nightly per person); there are also houses to rent. Reservations for cabins and houses must be made in advance and rates vary due to amenities; standard cabins start at $75 nightly Sunday through Thursday, $89 Fridays and Saturdays. Cabins require two-day rentals; riding fees are not included.

INFO 1812 Jones Rd. Spur, Andover; 716-474-7660, tallpinesatvpark.com

PENNSYLVANIA

Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area

About a four-hour drive from Long Island, this off-road trail system offers ATV, dirt bike and full-sized vehicle trails. It also features a 3.1-mile walking trail, which is free and open to the public. Guided rides and training runs are available.

THE TRAILS There are hundreds of trails in use across 8,000 acres here, and due to its history as a mining site, it has a wide variety of soils to offer. Challenging runs are set for ATV riders, while well-marked trails for jeeps are available for all skill levels and single tracks are for dirt bike riders. Terrain types include smooth beginner trails plus muddy routes, scenic trails and rocky runs for the full-size vehicles. The entire property is also made available to hunters after closing hours and early mornings until 9 a.m. Single-day passes for ATVs, UTVs and motorcycles are $28, full-size vehicles are $33. Children ages 15 and under are $15 and passenger rates for adults rise for two- and three-day passes.

INFO 4100 Rt. 125, Coal Township; 570-648-2626, aoaatrails.com

Rock Run Recreation Area

About a six-hour drive from Long Island, this nonprofit, family-friendly organization has 145 miles of trails to try up in the Allegheny Mountains. The site is open to ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes and other ORVs (off-road vehicles). There are several campsites available for those looking to stay overnight.

THE TRAILS

Built on a reclaimed strip mine, the area is mainly tree-covered over rolling hills, with trails that range in difficulty, starting with the "green" easy dirt roads, that go through woods and include light rocks and movable obstacles. The blue and black trails are the harder routes, which include tougher terrain and obstacles. Open Wednesdays though Sundays, admission starts with one day fees of $20 (Fridays through Sundays, on holidays), $15 otherwise; kids 11 and younger are $15.

INFO 1228 Saint Lawrence Rd., Patton; 814-674-6026, rockrunrecreation.com