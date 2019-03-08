4 trips for families that love baseball

Take the family out to a ballgame. If you love baseball, these crackerjack spots belong on your roster.

1. Grapefruit League, Florida. Fifteen teams tune up for fans in 13 locations throughout the Sunshine State — including the Yankees, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, and the Mets, at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie. Check the websites for game schedules and to learn more about apps that can help plan your visit. Through March.

INFO floridagrapefruitleague.com



2. Cactus League, Scottsdale, Arizona. Every spring, this Southwestern town is abuzz as baseball fans flock to catch their favorite teams warm up for the regular season. The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies get in the groove at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, where kids are sometimes allowed to run the bases after the game. Nearby, watch the San Francisco Giants inside Scottsdale Stadium. Through March.

INFO cactusleague.com; experiencescottsdale.com

3. National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. This iconic sports shrine traces the history and cultural significance of the game through 50,000 square feet of memorabilia and interactive exhibits. Learn about the men and women who have made their mark on the field, test your trivia skills and get inspired by the feats of the greatest who played the game. Youngsters younger than 12 and their families can visit the museum’s Sandlot Kids' Clubhouse for interactive, youth-focused experiences.

INFO baseballhall.org

4. Field of Dreams, Dyersville, Iowa. “If you build it, he will come.” Make your way to traditional Iowa farm country where reality mixes with fantasy to make dreams and movies that star Kevin Costner come true. Bring your own gear and play catch on the century-old farm that boasts the world-famous baseball diamond. Learn more about the book behind the movie and the curveballs thrown by Mother Nature during filming.

INFO dyersville.org; fodmoviesite.com