Word on the street is they're the world's best boulevards

Sometimes you can learn more about a place just by watching daily interactions along its thoroughfares than by visiting its monuments and museums, not that there’s anything wrong with museums or monuments. Here are some of the world’s most beautiful boulevards that are humming with city life.

1. CHAMPS ELYSEES, PARIS Dating from the 17th century, this cosmopolitan street runs 1.2 miles from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde, where the Obelisk of Luxor still towers majestically despite being more than 3,000 years old. Look back from the Obelisk to the Arc to see the boulevard at its best. It's also the best place to shop for anything from menswear to macarons.

2. COMMONWEALTH AVENUE MALL, BOSTON Winston Churchill called Commonwealth Avenue "the grandest boulevard in North America." Running eight architecturally homogenous blocks from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue in the Back Bay and then westward to Newton, the 200-foot-wide Comm Ave Mall, designed by architect Arthur Gilman in 1856 covers 32 acres. Gilman insisted that all houses should sit back 20 feet from the pavement, adding to the avenue’s grandeur and spaciousness.

3. PASSEIG DE GRACIA, BARCELONA, SPAIN Designed by urban planner Ildefons Cerda, this artery is embellished by four rows of closely spaced plane trees, tiled benches designed by native son Antonio Gaudi, elegant street lighting, and the city’s most upscale retail outlets. The central 36-foot-wide sidewalks provide plenty of room for ambling.

4. VIA DEI FORI IMPERIALI, ROME Built on the orders of Benito Mussolini, the construction of this impressive boulevard, inaugurated in October 1932 with a military parade led by Il Duce himself on horseback, destroyed most of Julius Caesar’s Imperial Forums. This four-lane, tree-lined road is now pedestrianized, over the protests of local residents but to the delight of boulevardiers.

5. AVENIDE DA LIBERDADE, LISBON Constructed between 1879 and 1886, the avenida’s 27-foot-wide pedestrian paths, decorated in black and white pavers and intricate mosaics, provide ample room to stroll. Two rows of trees on either side provide shade from the sun. Nearly every international luxury brand maintains stores on this beautiful street and you’ll find three Lisbon Metro stations along it.