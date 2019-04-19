“The perfect bachelorette party” means something different to every bride-to-be. Some crave a relaxing, poolside hang with just a few of their closest friends. Others want one final, big blowout bash before putting on the old ball and chain. Here are five cities that could give your bride the send-off of her dreams.

Nashville, Tennessee

Whether your group is seeking a classy good time or a bit of bachelorette debauchery, Nashville will serve you well. Plan to stay in or around downtown Nashville — close to the nighttime action on Broadway, the main drag for lively bars. Be sure to check out Acme Feed & Seed (615-915-0888, acmefeedandseed.com), a four-floor honky-tonk that has everything you could hope for, including food and drink, live performances and a stellar rooftop. If you don’t want to commit to any one bar, book a tour with Pedal Tavern (615-390-5038, nashvillepedaltavern.com), a party bike for up to 15 people with stops at different hot spots on a preplanned route.

When Broadway gets a little overwhelming, book a tour of Tennessee Brew Works (615-436-0050, tnbrew.com), where you’ll get to taste a variety of beers and learn about the brewing process. If you’re visiting from April through October, head to Arrington Vineyards (615-395-0102, arringtonvineyards.com) for its Music in the Vines events, where you can enjoy live jazz and bluegrass for free on the vineyard’s lush hills after a group tasting.

When you’re not eating and drinking, embark on a beautiful hike at Radnor Lake for a little physical activity and beautiful scenery. If your group wants more outdoor activities, consider renting a pontoon boat on Percy Priest Lake — check out Four Corners Yacht Club (615-641-9523, fourcornersmarina.com). For more organized fun, reserve a haunted tour with Amerighost (amerighost.com) or grab a spot at the iconic Station Inn (615-255-3307, stationinn.com) for the world’s best bluegrass.

Austin, Texas

Choose Austin for your bachelorette destination if you’re into boats, booze and food. You can fill your days with activity, whether it’s renting kayaks on the Colorado River or swimming in the beautiful Barton Springs Pool, a natural spring that remains at 68 degrees year-round. For a more passive outdoor activity, rent a barge to float atop Lake Travis (512-261-5121, laketravis.com), where other bachelor and bachelorette parties are guaranteed to be doing the same.

Back on land, bar hop on Sixth Street or go a step up to explore Rainey Street, “Dirty” Sixth Street’s slightly more upscale cousin. Both areas boast plenty of food trucks, where everyone will find something they like, from overstuffed hot dogs from Glory Hole Hot Dogs (facebook.com/gloryholeatx) to deep-fried jambalaya on a stick from Baton Creole (512-986-3834, batoncreole.com).

On Sunday, you’ll need to go to Little Longhorn Saloon (thelittlelonghornsaloon.com) for its infamous bingo game. If bar games are not your thing, consider having a couple of drinks and a meal at Kitty Cohen’s (kittycohens.com), a patio bar with killer cocktails, culinary pop-ups and an Instagrammable vibe.

Charleston, South Carolina

Art and culture seep out of Charleston. Every itinerary includes a stroll along the houses that line the Battery, and yours might include a walking tour from Free Tours By Foot (freetoursbyfoot.com) to learn a little more about the mansions that withstood destruction during the Civil War, thanks to a row of cannons that once separated the homes from the harbor. For more art and history, your crew can check out the Gibbes Museum of Art (843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org), one of the oldest arts organizations in the United States. To really immerse yourselves in the history of the South, sign up for an Adventure Sightseeing bus tour of one of the city’s plantations (843-762-0088, adventuresightseeing.com) or a supernatural walking tour with Get Your Guide (getyourguide.com) that’ll reveals some of Charleston’s scary secrets.

When it comes to food and drink, you can’t go wrong with the southern comfort food at the casual Hominy Grill (843-937-0930, hominygrill.com) or the locally sourced and upscale ingredients at Husk (843-577-2500, huskrestaurant.com), housed in a remodeled Victorian mansion. If you’re around for a Sunday brunch, don’t miss the gospel brunch at Hall’s Chophouse (843-727-0090, hallschophouse, com), where great music and food will ease your sadness at trip's end.

Miami, Florida

Welcome to Miami, a destination for all kinds of bachelorette party. You could spend your days lazing by the shore in South Beach or exploring the vibrant colors of the Wynwood Art District (wynwoodmiami.com), 50 blocks of galleries, shops, street art, restaurants and bars. While you're here, check out Bakan (305-396-7080, bakanwynwood.com), a hip Mexican spot with great tequila and beyond-fresh ceviche, guac and more. The Hollywood Beach Boardwalk provides endless fun, whether that means splashing around in the salt water, rollerblading along the promenade or sipping a refreshing frozen drink.

For quality eats, wander Little Havana, a touristy (but fun) neighborhood bustling with bars, restaurants, cigar shops and very good Cuban coffee. Put Versailles (305-444-0240, versaillesrestaurant.com) at the top of your list — the bakery for its sublime Cuban pastries in the morning, and the inimitable Cuban sandwich at any other time. Grab a drink at Watr, the sky-high restaurant at the 1 Hotel (305-604-1000, 1hotels.com/south-beach), a picture-perfect rooftop pool that overlooks the ocean.

Las Vegas, Nevada

If your bachelorette troop is ready to party, you’re probably ending up in Vegas. For activities a little bit off the strip, buy tickets for the Neon Museum (702-387-6366, neonmuseum.org), where you’ll learn all about the city's history and iconic signage. See the city’s bright lights from the High Roller (caesars.com/linq/high-roller). At 550 feet above the ground, the Ferris wheel is considered to be the world’s tallest observation wheel.

For a luxurious start to the party, book a poolside cabana at the Bellagio (702-693-7487, bellagio.mgmresorts.com) and treat yourselves to a bevy of spa services before you head out for a night at Cirque du Soleil (888-488-7111, bellagio.mgmresorts.com/entertainment) or one of many star-studded performances at the hotel. (Lady Gaga, Cher and P!nk are currently in rotation.)

When your gals get hungry, indulge in the cheesy Nacho Daddy (nachodaddy.com), famous for its "scorpion shot," or level up at Estiatorio Milos (877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants) for some truly fine Mediterranean food. For something different, head to Chinatown, just two miles off the strip, where you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the quality food. If you’re overwhelmed by the options, start with one of the restaurants in Chinatown Plaza (lvchinatownplaza.com).