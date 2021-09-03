Head to New York City and catch an Amtrak to some of the most interesting destinations in the Northeast region, not too far from Long Island. Here are things to do and try on your weekend adventure, ranging from historic sites to spots offering good times this fall in Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

GETTING THERE

Amtrak runs both Northeast Regional and Acela trains from Moynihan Train Hall at 421 8th Ave. in Manhattan between W. 31st and W 33rd streets, directly across from Penn Station. Ride to Boston in under four hours, D.C. closer to three hours and Philadelphia in less than 90 minutes. Check amtrak.com for pricing (varies by departure time and destination) and to book tickets. As the pandemic remains an active threat to public health, be ready to observe any local COVID regulations and rules in effect.

BOSTON

New England Aquarium

Home to thousands of aquatic animals, see the new Indo-Pacific Coral Reef exhibit, which demonstrates the importance and beauty of coral reef habitats.

INFO 1 Central Wharf; 617-973-5200, neaq.org

Classic Harbor Line

There are several ticketed cruises scheduled throughout the season offering views of Boston Harbor. The Adirondack 3 schooner sails until early October, with day and sunset sails, while the Northern Lights vessel tackles weekend lunch and fall foliage cruises.

INFO 60 Rowes Wharf, Boston; 617-951-2460, boston-sailing.com

Museum of Science

The museum offers both in-person and virtual events that include live performances, in-depth discussions and interactive art. The facility’s Charles Hayden Planetarium features programs where visuals collide with music by Prince and Beyoncé.

INFO 1 Science Park; 617-723-2500, mos.org

Sam Adams Boston Taproom

The tavern serves craft beer only footsteps from the city’s iconic statue of the American statesman with whom the taproom shares a name. Look for both classic and experimental Sam Adams beers to try and unique brews only found here.

INFO 60 State St., Boston; 617-466-6418, samadamsbostontaproom.com

The Langham

Grab a bite at the hotels new restaurant Grana, offering a shareable menu of Italian food. Starting Sept. 18, guests can enjoy weekend brunch. Rates start at $476.

INFO 250 Franklin St.; 617-451-1900, langhamhotels.com

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia Museum of Art

When you visit this renowned gallery, you'll see the famous "Rocky" statue on its steps. Visitors can check out the opening of the "Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror" exhibition starting Sept. 29.

INFO 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.; 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org

Eastern State Penitentiary

This former prison that resembles a spooky castle is hosting "Halloween Nights," an event featuring haunted house experiences, live interactive performances and lounges and bars from Sept. 24 through Nov. 13.

INFO 2027 Fairmount Ave.; 215-236-3300, easternstate.org

Longwood Gardens

This public garden is running its "Illuminated Fountain Performances" on evenings Thursdays through Saturdays with live music in the facility’s Beer Garden pub. "Autumn’s Colors" is the next exhibition (Oct. 2 through Nov. 14), which includes the crafting of chrysanthemums into a variety of shapes, designs and objects. Timed tickets are required to enter.

INFO 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square; 610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

Featuring both a taproom and a beer garden, the menu includes a selection of wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas. The brewery is planning to participate in several upcoming area events like Vegan Restaurant Week (Sept. 24 through Oct. 1), Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival (chestnuthillpa.com; Sept. 26), "Night of Lights" (chconservancy.org; Oct. 8 through 17) and an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.

INFO 8231 Germantown Ave.; 215-247-0330, chestnuthillbrewingcompany.com

Element Philadelphia Hotel

Every guest room or suite at the hotel has a kitchen. Guests can also enjoy a meal at Dolce, an Italian restaurant on site. Complimentary breakfast is served every morning. Rates start at $459.

INFO 1441 Chestnut St.; 215-709-9000, marriott.com

WASHINGTON, D.C.

While visiting the nation's capital, tour the Washington Monument (2 15th St., NW; 202-426-6841, nps.gov), Lincoln Memorial (2 Lincoln Memorial Cir., NW; 202-426-6841, nps.gov), the White House (1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 202-456-1111, nps.gov) and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G St., NW; 202-727-0321, dclibrary.org).

Hi-Lawn at Union Market

Visitors can get a 360-degree view of D.C. while playing lawn games and listening to live music at this rooftop space. Try draft cocktails or adult juice-box beverages or order from a grill food-focused menu.

INFO 1509 5th St., NE; 202-481-0958, hilawndc.com

Planet Word

Featuring interactive exhibits and galleries, this museum is a voice-activated experience that features a "speaking" willow tree that whispers in hundreds of languages and a talking word wall that explains the evolution of the English language.

INFO 925 13th St., NW; 202-727-0321, planetwordmuseum.org

International Spy Museum

Attendees can try the "Undercover Mission," where you’ll work under a cover and test your spy skills across the facility. Visitors can also try code-cracking, learn about historical reconnaissance operations and check out artifacts formerly used to smuggle secrets.

INFO 700 L'Enfant Plaza, SW; 202-393-7798, spymuseum.org

National Gallery of Art

Creations by iconic artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso are among the greats to see here. Watch for concerts in the Sculpture Garden and cafes serving food, drinks and snacks.

INFO Constitution Ave., NW, SW; 202-737-4215, nga.gov

Swingers Dupont Circle

Play a crazy round of mini-golf at this 21 and older spot. There are two nine-hole courses, both located indoors and under the street level. Guests can stop at four different cocktail bars and food vendors serving burgers, tacos, pizza and baked goods.

INFO 1330 19th St., NW; 202-968-1080, swingers.club

Dacha DC

With locations in the Navy Yard district (79 Potomac Ave., SE; 202-919-3800) and Shaw neighborhood (1600 7th St., NW; 202-350-9888), each spot features an Airstream trailer with a full kitchen and beer garden. An Oktoberfest celebration launches on Sept. 18 that will feature German food, beer and live music.

INFO dachadc.com

DC Brau Brewing Company

The brewery is slated to continue its beer garden summer concert series into the fall. Expect bands from genres like jam rock, heavy metal and dance, with some comedy nights.

INFO 3178 Bladensburg Rd., NE; 202-621-8890, dcbrau.com

Cambria Hotel Capitol Riverfront

The hotel features a restaurant and a rooftop bar that overlooks the Anacostia River, the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and the Ballpark District. Rates start at $169.

INFO 69 Q St., SW; 202-509-0982, choicehotels.com