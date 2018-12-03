Branson, Missouri, is staking its claim as home to one of the most spectacular Christmas celebrations of the 2018 holiday season.

In November, Silver Dollar City, the Ozark Mountain town’s 100-acre 1880s-era theme park, unveiled its biggest Christmas lighting array ever — throwing the switch on 6.5 million colorful LED lights. Only Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town in Williamsburg, Virginia, is brighter, featuring some 10 million lights.

“An Old Time Christmas” features a nightly light parade, two Broadway-style musical productions, a five-story-tall special effects Christmas tree, strolling carolers, a dramatic Living Nativity and a selection of seasonal food offerings at the park’s more than 20 restaurants and food stands.

The holiday lights are best experienced in Silver Dollar City’s Midtown area. Here, a single acre is filled with more than 1.5 million lights — 145 miles of lights covering just 70,000 square feet — painstakingly strung by hundreds of workers over several weeks.

During “An Old Time Christmas,” Silver Dollar City is open 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Dec. 30.

INFO 800-831-4386, silverdollarcity.com