Christmas festival in Branson, Missouri, shines brighter than ever

Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson, Missouri,

Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson, Missouri, features 6.5 million colorful LED lights in its annual holiday display. Photo Credit: Silver Dollar City

By Dave G. Houser Tribune News Service (TNS)
Branson, Missouri, is staking its claim as home to one of the most spectacular Christmas celebrations of the 2018 holiday season.

In November, Silver Dollar City, the Ozark Mountain town’s 100-acre 1880s-era theme park, unveiled its biggest Christmas lighting array ever — throwing the switch on 6.5 million colorful LED lights. Only Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town in Williamsburg, Virginia, is brighter, featuring some 10 million lights.

“An Old Time Christmas” features a nightly light parade, two Broadway-style musical productions, a five-story-tall special effects Christmas tree, strolling carolers, a dramatic Living Nativity and a selection of seasonal food offerings at the park’s more than 20 restaurants and food stands. 

The holiday lights are best experienced in Silver Dollar City’s Midtown area. Here, a single acre is filled with more than 1.5 million lights — 145 miles of lights covering just 70,000 square feet — painstakingly strung by hundreds of workers over several weeks.

During “An Old Time Christmas,” Silver Dollar City is open 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Dec. 30.

INFO 800-831-4386, silverdollarcity.com

