Poll asks U.S. and European fliers about airplane etiquette

Air passengers from some countries are less likely

Air passengers from some countries are less likely to be territorial about armrests in a center seat.

British Airways polled travelers across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy to address the biggest plane etiquette dilemmas facing fliers today. Here are some results.

  • Who really owns the armrest? Of those surveyed, 67 percent say the proper etiquette is to take one armrest and leave the other for your neighbor.
  • When it comes to being in the middle seat, British (47 percent) and American fliers (42 percent) are more likely to try and claim both armrests for themselves whereas close to half of all the respondents from Italy, France and Germany politely said the middle armrests should go to the person who asks for them.
  • Travelers overwhelmingly agree that it’s unacceptable to remove socks in-flight, with 87 percent saying it shouldn’t be done. Removing shoes is more acceptable, however, with 59 percent saying it’s fine to kick them off.
  • When the person in the aisle seat is sleeping and you need the restroom, 80 percent of travelers say it’s fine to wake your neighbor, but 40 percent say you can do so only once per flight.
