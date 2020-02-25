TODAY'S PAPER
Big stars on board for the first Broadway Cruise

Alan Cumming, left, Laura Benanti and Jeremy Jordan

Alan Cumming, left, Laura Benanti and Jeremy Jordan will take part in the Broadway Cruise on the Norwegian Pearl in October. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix/Pascal Le Segretain

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The Great White Way is about to meet the deep blue sea. Several of Broadway's biggest names, including Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti and Alan Cumming, are on board to take part in the inaugural Broadway Cruise from Oct. 10 to 14, which will sail from New York City to Bermuda.

Among the other stars who'll take part in the four-night cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl are Sierra Boggess, Norbert Leo Butz, Lena Hall, Norm Lewis and "Mean Girls" alumnus Taylor Louderman. Passengers can mingle with their Broadway favorites at meet and greets and see them in action during live shows on the main pool deck and nightly themed concerts.

Guests can learn all of the secrets and back stories of their favorite shows during curated interactive panel discussions with theater professionals from costume designers to casting directors. Trivia buffs can test their Broadway smarts during playwright and record producer Billy Rosenfield's nightly interactive game shows. And start brushing up on your rendition of "Defying Gravity" so you'll be ready for Broadway karaoke.

Prices start at $1,025 per person, with deposits starting at $250 per person. For additional information or to reserve, go to thebroadwaycruise.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

