The travel industry is ramping up efforts to remind consumers that many Caribbean islands were unaffected by hurricanes and that their economies depend on tourism.

Tourism agencies and travel companies are promoting deals, events and fundraising efforts while reinforcing the basic message that most islands were unscathed by the storms and are eager for visitors.

The Travel Leaders travel agency and AAA Travel both have launched campaigns to increase consumer awareness.

A new website, CaribbeanIsOpen.com, is part of a million-dollar initiative funded by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association. The website notes that even destinations that saw some damage from the hurricanes are starting to host cruise visits, such as Key West, Florida, and St. Kitts.

Royal Caribbean announced that its ship Adventure of the Seas will resume port calls to St. Thomas Friday, and that the ship hopes to be in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Martin by the end of November.