8 outdoor activities to try this winter in NYC

New York City fun needs no introduction and even during the coldest months of the year, there are plenty to do and see in the Big Apple. From ice skating to winter sightseeing cruises, here are eight things not to miss this season.

COVID restrictions vary per venue; be sure to check what’s presently in effect before visiting.

See the city from the Circle Line

This sightseeing tour company is currently cruising daily with three excursions until March 18. The boats also have temperature-controlled indoor areas, an onboard cafe and free WiFi. The quickest tour is the 90-minute "Landmarks," that focuses on Manhattan sites from both the East and Hudson rivers — as well as the Statue of Liberty. The two-hour "Harbor Lights" cruise leaves at dusk on an aquatic prowl to see the city lights. The 2.5-hour "Best of NYC" cruise circles the island of Manhattan, a voyage that travels along the East, Hudson and Harlem rivers and under 20 bridges. Prices vary by date; tickets are available in advance.

INFO Cruises leave from Pier 83: W. 42nd St. and 12th Ave., Manhattan; 212-563-3200, circleline.com.

Bumper Cars on Ice at Bank of America Winter Village

Another way to enjoy the season is by jumping into a one-seater bumper car. You’ll need to be over the age of 7 and at least 42 inches tall. The rides are 10 minutes in duration and run daily at set times (2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays), but if you happen to be nearby between Feb. 18 through 26, the hours expand into the morning and late at night (8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily) before closing for the season on Feb. 27. Tickets are $20; $25 Saturdays and Sundays; tickets can be purchased in advance at wintervillage.org.

INFO 40th- 42nd Sts., Fifth-Sixth Aves.; 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org.

The Polar Lounge at Harriet's Rooftop

Check out this lounge with seating areas carved out of ice, serving drinks in glasses made from ice and ice sculptures, located on the tenth floor of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, a luxury hotel with views of the bridge and the Manhattan skyline. The standing area is open to the general public until the end of February (5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays). Those who make reservations can also enter the indoor Harriet’s Lounge if they need to warm up. General admission: $25, VIP tables a minimum of $200. Reservations for general admission and tables must be made in advance.

INFO 60 Furman St., Brooklyn; 347-696-2500, 1hotels.com.

Visit a zoo

New York City has four zoos to visit: the Central Park Zoo in Manhattan (64th St. and 5th Ave.; 212-439-6500), the Queens Zoo (53-51 111th St., Flushing; 718-271-1500), the Prospect Park Zoo in Brooklyn (450 Flatbush Ave.; 718-399-7339) and the Bronx Zoo (2300 Southern Blvd.; 718-220-5100). There are all sorts of animals to see this season like king penguins, snow leopards, snow monkeys and you may even spot a snowy owl at one of the zoos. Timed admission tickets are $9.95, $6.95 ages 3-12 at the Queens and Prospect Park zoos, $19.95/ $14.95 in Central Park and $30.95/ $22.95 in the Bronx.

INFO wcs.org.

Ice skating at Central Park

Lace up and glide around Wollman Rink (at 59th St. and Sixth Ave.), where visitors can also check out the new clubhouse. Open until early April at 10 a.m. daily (until 2:30 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. Sundays). People can also skate on the Conservatory Water pond (between E. 72nd-E. 75th Sts.) within Central Park for free when the conditions are right (when the ice is reliably 6 inches thick). Tickets are $14 Mondays through Thursdays, $23 Fridays though Sundays and holidays; $6 ages 11 and under (and for non-skating spectators) daily. Skates are $11 to rent; people must bring their own skates to Conservatory Water.

INFO centralpark.com.

City Skate pop up concerts

The ice at Bryant Park is also serving as a stage for the last shows in a series of short performances held by the Ice Theatre of New York this winter, which focuses on the art of ice dancing. Each lunchtime five-minute pop-up happens at 12:40 p.m., with remaining dates in February each Tuesday and Thursday though Feb. 17, and all are free and open to the public. Keep an eye out during the last week of the program as 2020 Youth Olympics bronze medalist Aleksa Rakic is slated to appear.

INFO 40th- 42nd Sts., Fifth-Sixth Aves.; 212-768-4242, icetheatre.org.

Sledding on Governor’s Island

If you’ve ever dreamed of sledding down a snowy hill while sights like the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline are in view, you can make that happen while sliding down mounds on Governor's Island known as The Hills. All are encouraged to bring their own sleds, but the Blazing Saddles bike rental shop on the Island (19 Hay Rd.; 917-440-9094, blazingsaddles.com) also has some on-hand. Sledding is weather-dependent so check for snow before you go.

INFO govisland.com; ferries leave from 10 South St., Slip 7, Manhattan.

‘Bird’ and ‘wander’ the Green-Wood Cemetery

A national historic landmark dating nearly 200 years, its nearly 480 acres of space is the final resting place for several celebrated historical figures. Visitors can join "Winter Wanders," 90-minute walking tours that take place around the grounds Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. through March 13. Participants can take in the views while learning the meaning behind some of the images and symbols around the cemetery and hear stories about some of the permanent residents. Birds frequent the cemetery and on Sunday mornings you can take a "Birding in Peace" session (through March 6, with a final session on March 20) that takes place at either 6:45 or 7 a.m. Partakers may spot birds such as nuthatches, woodpeckers, sparrows, finches and waterfowl. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance; check-ins take place at the meadow by the main entrance at Fifth Ave. and 25th St.

INFO 500 25th St., Brooklyn; 718-210-3080, green-wood.com.