Travel

China on target to surpass France as most visited country by 2030

Chinese flags fly outside the Hall of Supreme

Chinese flags fly outside the Hall of Supreme Harmony in Beijing's Forbidden City. China is on target to become the most visited country in the world. Photo Credit: Alamy/Eye35 Stock

By Mia Taylor TravelPulse (TNS)
Watch out France, here comes China.

According to a new report from Euromonitor International, China will overtake France as the world’s No. 1 destination by 2030.

In addition to receiving more visitors than any other country, the new report predicts that China will generate more outbound travelers than all other countries, confirming what many travel industry watchers have known for quite some time. By 2030, China will be the source of 260 million outbound trips, said the report.

Wouter Geerts, a Euromonitor consultant and author of the report, said tourism is now one of the key pillars of the Chinese economy, according to The Guardian.

His research revealed that many of the tourists arriving in China will be coming from other Asian countries, including Hong Kong and Taiwan. Domestic trips are booming in the Asia Pacific region, expected to grow by 10 percent in 2018 alone. The average spend per trip is also increasing, again driven by the Asia Pacific travelers. The global expenditure on trips is expected to rise by 9 percent. 

