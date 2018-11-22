China on target to surpass France as most visited country by 2030

Watch out France, here comes China.

According to a new report from Euromonitor International, China will overtake France as the world’s No. 1 destination by 2030.

In addition to receiving more visitors than any other country, the new report predicts that China will generate more outbound travelers than all other countries, confirming what many travel industry watchers have known for quite some time. By 2030, China will be the source of 260 million outbound trips, said the report.

Wouter Geerts, a Euromonitor consultant and author of the report, said tourism is now one of the key pillars of the Chinese economy, according to The Guardian.

His research revealed that many of the tourists arriving in China will be coming from other Asian countries, including Hong Kong and Taiwan. Domestic trips are booming in the Asia Pacific region, expected to grow by 10 percent in 2018 alone. The average spend per trip is also increasing, again driven by the Asia Pacific travelers. The global expenditure on trips is expected to rise by 9 percent.