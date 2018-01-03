Travel books can get you dreaming. They can provide practical information for your trips. And sometimes they can also just tell a good story.

If you’re looking for an example, check out Moon Travel Guides’ new series, “City Walks,” which explores neighborhoods in seven cities: Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Spain, London, New York, Paris and Rome. Each book includes descriptions of the various city walks, foldout maps, attractions, dining and shopping. Six customizable walks through the “hippest neighborhoods” are featured for each metropolis along with curated Top 10 lists of restaurants, film locations, Sunday activities and nightlife.

Most enjoyable are the best-kept secrets of each locale, such as where to find the best pizza in Rome or spots such as markets where you can mingle with the locals.

There’s also the lowdown on using public transportation and tips for first-time visitors. And no travel guide is worth buying without gorgeous photos. Let’s just say you’ll get your money’s worth.