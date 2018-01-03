TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 23° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 23° Good Evening
Travel

‘City Walks’ book series explores Barcelona, London, more

Each book includes descriptions of the various city walks, foldout maps, attractions, dining and shopping.

"Rome Walks" is part of the Moon Travel Guides series. Photo Credit: Moon Travel Guides

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Travel books can get you dreaming. They can provide practical information for your trips. And sometimes they can also just tell a good story.

If you’re looking for an example, check out Moon Travel Guides’ new series, “City Walks,” which explores neighborhoods in seven cities: Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Spain, London, New York, Paris and Rome. Each book includes descriptions of the various city walks, foldout maps, attractions, dining and shopping. Six customizable walks through the “hippest neighborhoods” are featured for each metropolis along with curated Top 10 lists of restaurants, film locations, Sunday activities and nightlife.

Most enjoyable are the best-kept secrets of each locale, such as where to find the best pizza in Rome or spots such as markets where you can mingle with the locals.

There’s also the lowdown on using public transportation and tips for first-time visitors. And no travel guide is worth buying without gorgeous photos. Let’s just say you’ll get your money’s worth.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun