Things to do, places to eat in Columbus, Georgia 

Columbus, on the far western side of Georgia, isn’t near an ocean, a sea or even the Gulf of Mexico. So, then, you might think it odd to see a tanned surfer dude — or maybe a surfer chick — strolling around downtown with a surfboard under one arm and a wet suit under the other.

That’s because Columbus, the second-largest city in Georgia after Atlanta, is anchored by the Chattahoochee River, the dividing line between the Peach State and Alabama.

On the river you can actually go whitewater rafting and surfing right past downtown and all of its historic buildings. Yes, surfing. River surfing, it’s called. The Chattahoochee has the longest urban whitewater rafting course in the world — about 2.5 miles.

You can even zip line across the Chattahoochee from Georgia to Alabama and back again on the Blue Heron Zip Line.

“It’s the only place in the U.S. where you can zip line from state to state,” points out Shelby Guest of the very modern, very snazzy Visit Columbus Welcome Center.

Here’s the thing about Columbus and its downtown, especially if you’ve explored Atlanta and Savannah but still want to see a different facet of Georgia. Columbus may well be the coolest cat in Georgia at the moment. The core of Columbus is history and can best be described as having all the architecture, museums, attractions and captivating array of restaurants of its Peach State cousins, but without Atlanta’s notorious traffic and Savanna’s even more notorious gnats and humidity.

HISTORY AND MUSEUMS

Columbus, once the site of a Creek Indian village before the Creek and Cherokee were forced out of Georgia in the infamous Trail of Tears, was established in 1828 as a frontier trading post, primarily for King Cotton, with the Chattahoochee as its focal point. The Civil War came and went, and then Reconstruction brought textile mills, and a little later Coca-Cola fizzed up, its formula the creation of Dr. John Pemberton of Columbus.

After World War I came Camp Benning, named after Confederate Gen. Henry Benning, and which would metamorphose into the U.S. Army’s Fort Benning, which has trained untold thousands of soldiers, including the likes of Omar Bradley, Colin Powell, George S. Patton and Dwight Eisenhower.

The history of Columbus is told through the Columbus Museum, the second largest museum in Georgia and with a focus toward the Chattahoochee River Valley. Two museums are just on the edge of downtown, the National Infantry Museum and the National Civil War Naval Museum.

The Coca-Cola Space Science Center is filled with NASA artifacts from the space shuttle program, with its cool-cat centerpiece of a space shuttle main engine nozzle that has flown into space on nine NASA missions. The Lunchbox Museum, the world’s largest collection of lunchboxes, is also in Columbus, and for those of — ahem! — a certain age, is guaranteed to spark a sense of nostalgia.

WHERE TO EAT

I’ll start with a really, really casual restaurant, and that would be Country’s on Broad, a former Greyhound bus station — a vintage bus is part of its décor — has been serving Columbus comfort food of ribs, barbecue and chicken for decades. Just about everybody loves its banana pudding in a jar, but its made-from-scratch lemon pie was recently named to Georgia’s prestigious “100 Plates Locals Love” for 2019.

The macaroni and cheese at Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant, a meat ‘n’ three that may very well serve the best fried chicken in all of Columbus, also made the “100 Plates Locals Love” a few years back.

For those not in the Southern know, a meat ‘n’ three is a hometown restaurant that serves meat — maybe chicken, pork chops or ham — and three sides from a variety of fixin’s along the lines of mac ‘n’ cheese, butterbeans, corn or collards.

For a casual restaurant, mosey on over to Smoke Bourbon and BBQ where the brisket is as fine as any you would find west of the Mississippi and the barbecue as slow-cooked and sweet as any in the entire state of Georgia. Start with the appetizer of pimento cheese wontons, though, before moving to Smoke’s rooftop patio to sip some mighty fine bourbon.

A step up from casual is trendy. At Saltcellar, snack on crispy chickpeas seasoned with Spanish paprika before moving on to an appetizer of chilled smoked shrimp in strawberry cocktail sauce. Entrees include chicken, steak and grilled seafood that changes seasonally.

For an extra-special dinner, the choice is EPIC Restaurant. The menu at EPIC, recipient of Wine Spectator’s “Award of Excellence” and the AAA Four-Diamond Award, is outstanding. The highlight is probably Chef Jamie Keating’s Chef’s Table, an eight-course tasting event in the kitchen. The courses, as well as the regular menu, change with what’s locally and seasonally available, but expect anything from lobster to bison to kangaroo.

Sweet dreams are made at The Loft, and that’s where you should go for dessert.

NOT TO MISS

The 22-mile Chattahoochee RiverWalk meanders past downtown. Take the little ones to play in its splash pad while you relax in its many green spaces. Or you can just bike or walk the RiverWalk and enjoy the blue herons and other birds soaring above the river.

Do take the time to check which performances are at the Springer Opera House, a National Historic Landmark and the official state theater of Georgia, as well as the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

One of the last cool cat things about pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly Columbus, including its uptown, downtown, and all around, is that it’s also car-friendly. Parking is free everywhere, even parking garages, and that’s all day, all night, all the time.

IF YOU GO

Columbus is 90 miles southwest of Atlanta. Delta Air Lines serves Columbus (CSG). Downtown is 3 miles from CSG. For more information, visit www.visitcolumbusga.com or call 1-800-999-1613.For a comprehensive list of restaurants and hotels, visit www.visitcolumbusga.com/dine and www.visitcolumbusga.com/stay.

DOWNTOWN ACCOMMODATIONS

Rothschild-Pound House Inn

201 7th St.

Columbus, Georgia

1-706-322-4075

www.thepoundhouseinn.com

An AAA Four-Diamond Award inn with main house rooms and cottages in the historic district of Columbus. Rates from $165-$320 per night per room and include continental breakfast.

Columbus Marriott

800 Front Ave.

Columbus, Georgia

706-324-1800

www.marriott.com

This historic hotel is within walking distance of all downtown Columbus restaurants and attractions. Rates from $141 per night and do not include breakfast.