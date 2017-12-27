Strangers on a plane: Is talking appropriate?

To chat or not to chat with a stranger on a plane? That was the question asked of respondents in a recent survey conducted by British Airways among travelers in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

Of those who responded, 83 percent agreed that a quick hello and a smile are appropriate. Meanwhile, 42 percent of U.S. travelers say that it’s unacceptable to share personal stories and that the polite way to get out of a conversation is to thank the person and put on headphones.

U.K. travelers recommend taking a toilet break with the hope that a chatty seatmate gets the message.

Italians are a more talkative group, with 80 percent thinking small talk is appropriate. Half of French respondents viewed a flight as a potential way to meet a new friend.