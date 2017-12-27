TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 23° Good Evening
Few Clouds 23° Good Evening
Travel

Strangers on a plane: Is talking appropriate?

Among Americans who responded to a recent travel

Among Americans who responded to a recent travel survey, about half cited headphones or earbuds as a useful tool for politely evading plane conversations. Photo Credit: iStock

By Business Wire
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

To chat or not to chat with a stranger on a plane? That was the question asked of respondents in a recent survey conducted by British Airways among travelers in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

Of those who responded, 83 percent agreed that a quick hello and a smile are appropriate. Meanwhile, 42 percent of U.S. travelers say that it’s unacceptable to share personal stories and that the polite way to get out of a conversation is to thank the person and put on headphones.

U.K. travelers recommend taking a toilet break with the hope that a chatty seatmate gets the message.

Italians are a more talkative group, with 80 percent thinking small talk is appropriate. Half of French respondents viewed a flight as a potential way to meet a new friend.

By Business Wire
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

LI Getaways

The pool by the Carriage House at the 11 inns and B&Bs on LI's South Fork
View of the ocean and beach at Gurney's East End hotels, inns for summer getaways
Yasmin and Chuck Godsmark from New Orleans learns 12 LI wineries with unique tasting rooms
People dance late into the summer night at Greenport after dark: There’s plenty to do at night, too
David Wines, farmer and owner at Ty Llwyd Tour brings foodies to North Fork food producers
WHEN | WHERE Mondays-Thursdays 11-5 p.m.; Fridays LI wineries uncork the weekend fun