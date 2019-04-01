Delta ranked best airline in new report

Delta Air Lines is the best airline in the country. So says The Points Guy, an aviation points and rewards site, in its 2019 Best Airlines Annual Report.

The Points Guy found that nearly 93 percent of Delta's planes arrived on time and gave it props for a vast network of lounges and cities served and a record of not bumping passengers from its flights. According to the group’s third annual survey, Delta only bumped 32 passengers out of more than 136 million Delta flyers.

The Points Guy came up with its rankings by looking at criteria such as customer satisfaction, cabin comfort, timeliness, lost baggage and lounges. New categories like cancellations, bumps and revenue passenger miles, such as use of airline passenger tickets/miles and frequent flyer programs, were added this year.

Frontier Airlines fell five positions because of a poor on-time record (nearly one out of every four flights was delayed, the survey said) and Frontier, Spirt and Allegiant’s on board offerings were deemed the weakest.

Here are the 2019 rankings and how they compared to the 2018 survey:

1. Delta (up two)

2. Alaska (down one)

3. Southwest (down one)

4. United (steady)

5. Hawaiian (up four)

6. American (steady)

7. JetBlue (up one)

8. Allegiant (steady)

9. Spirit (down two)

10. Frontier (down five)