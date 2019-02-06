Disney expands to southern France in river cruise options

Another year, another river. Adventures by Disney is expanding its river cruise tour plans for 2020 by adding the Rhone River to its options.

Six trips through southern France will be among 27 overall planned in Europe including voyages along the Seine, Danube and Rhine rivers.

For the new Rhone voyages, Disney is continuing its partnership with AmaWaterways, using the AmaCello, a 144-passenger vessel built in 2008. The seven-night trips will take travelers through the French region of Provence including stops in Lyon, Tournon, Avignon and Arles.

Planned activities for these trips include options such as kayaking beneath the 2,000-year-old Roman aqueduct Pont du Gard, traveling by steam train and rail bike in the Gorges du Doux, interactive culinary offerings including truffle hunting, cheese and jam making at a goat farm, a visit to an olive oil farm and tastings that include Rhone Valley wines and chocolate.

INFO 1-800-543-0865, adventuresbydisney.com