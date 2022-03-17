Orlando theme parks spring back into shape with new, revived attractions

Spring breakers returning to Florida for their annual theme park rites will see a few things that weren’t here last year. Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando have added to their daily lineups.

There are new attractions plus others back from pandemic-driven breaks. Now that there are reasons to hope (again) on the COVID front, locals and tourists may play catch-up in the parks by stepping up to new roller-coaster experiences or remembering the good ol’ days of pre-2020.

More additions/replacements/resurrected attractions have been promised, but let’s dwell on what folks can do this spring.

Riding along

Universal’s Islands of Adventure rolled out Jurassic World VelociCoaster last summer. The thrill ride quickly became a talker with its surprising launches, overwater inversion and an immersive queue with dino encounters and, of all things, an innovative locker design for those valued loose items. Icebreaker recently debuted at SeaWorld Orlando, giving passengers repeated back-and-forth motions (prompted by a dead-end spike in the ride design) followed by rollicking maneuvers circling back to the loading station.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a dark ride during which humans see things from the perspective of a rodent not named Mickey, opened at Epcot as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in October. The attraction and the new La Creperie de Paris restaurant make up the bulk of the expansion of the France pavilions.

The latest stage

Disney’s 50th also marked the launches of two fiery end-of-night spectaculars: "Harmonious," featuring looming show pieces on the lagoon at Epcot, and "Disney Enchantment," which puts projections from the castle and then down Main Street at Magic Kingdom. The return of "Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire" at the base of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom is the latest show to return to Magic Kingdom. At Disney Springs, Cirque du Soleil is now running its "Drawn to Life" show, which has a story that revolves around Disney animation.

Street beat

Although character cavalcades partially filled a parade-shaped hole in some fans’ hearts, Disney has now returned the "Festival of Fantasy" parade to Magic Kingdom. The event, which debuted in March 2014, features float-loads of characters and a dramatic fire-breathing dragon. SeaWorld’s Sesame Street Land throws a party parade on select dates. After a year’s absence, Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration includes a nightly parade through the streets of the park.

Making splashes

Aquatica, SeaWorld’s water park, is introducing a slide called Reef Plunge next week. Riptide Race, a dueling-raft water slide, opened last spring. Disney reopened Typhoon Lagoon in early January but simultaneously closed Blizzard Beach for winter refurbishment.

And in case you missed it …

Some attractions are gone-gone, like, demolished or at least confirmed by the parks that their time has passed, officially.At Universal Studios, Shrek 4D closed in January; a replacement has not been announced. It also officially ended the on-again, off-again run of "Fear Factor Live," a crowd-participation show with ick factor. The Blue Man Group has left its Universal Orlando building. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Primeval Whirl ride has been deconstructed, and "Finding Nemo: The Musical" has been shuttered, but Disney says a replacement Nemo-based show will be moving in. No timetable has been given.