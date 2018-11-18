TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
Travel

Disney details new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions

Composer John Williams, creator of the classic "Star Wars" themes, is writing new music for the "Galaxy's Edge" attractions.

This illustration shows one of Disney's "Star Wars:

This illustration shows one of Disney's "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" attractions. Disney announced that composer John Williams, creator of the classic "Star Wars" themes, is writing new music for the attractions, and shared a sneak preview. Photo Credit: AP/Disney

By The Associated Press
Print

ORLANDO, Florida — "Star Wars" fans will soon be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon and face off against Kylo Ren in battle.

Disney on Saturday announced some details of the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" lands, opening in 2019. It also announced that composer John Williams, creator of the classic "Star Wars" themes, is writing new music for the "Galaxy's Edge" attractions, and shared a sneak preview.

The two signature attractions of the "lands" now under construction will be "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run," in which guests can take the controls in three different roles, and "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," offering an "epic battle" between the First Order and the Resistance.

The attractions are to open at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World Resort in the fall.

By The Associated Press

Travel Extras

The eclectic Union Square.Holiday Market, with its unique 5 holiday markets to visit in NYC
A rendering of the new Riptide slide on Royal Caribbean ship gets $115M makeover
A fire roars in the lounge area of 8 ski resorts with great lodges
Expect long lines to get through TSA screening TSA: Thanksgiving to be one of the busiest ever
At the 6,000-acre Devil's Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, 5 snowy spots for a winter family getaway
A Fathom cruise ship arrives in Havana, Cuba, U.S. adds new sanctions on Cuba's tourist attractions