The room looks like it’s straight out of the forest moon of Endor in “Star Wars.”

A disabled TIE fighter — the attack vehicle of choice for the Empire in the “Star Wars” movie series — sits in the middle of the room, doubling as a TV-viewing cubicle and bed.

A storm trooper stands guard as well in one of the 12 bedrooms of the house on Muirfield Loop in Kissimmee, Florida, where a night’s stay runs between $1,300 and $3,000 per night, depending on the season.

As Walt Disney World barrels like a runaway tauntaun snow lizard toward its highly anticipated Aug. 29 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, some vacation rental properties in Central Florida have been trying to capitalize with themed rooms.

“We are pushing them hard because we know there is a lot of hype around the Galaxy’s Edge opening,” said Sharon Harley, founder of the property management company Jeeves Florida Rental.

The attraction’s opening could provide a big opportunity for officials with Experience Kissimmee, which oversees a fast-growing vacation rental industry.

The city has several newly built neighborhoods made up exclusively of vacation rentals. More and more, these homes are managed by businesses rather than individual homeowners.

Tourism officials say high-profile openings such as Galaxy’s Edge boost the rental market.

Experience Kissimmee president and CEO DT Minich said: “ There has been a lot of buzz and excitement around it already.”

Depending upon the time of year, number of guests and extravagance of a vacation home, they can be had for as little as $30 per night, per person.

The rooms are a mix of commissioned wall paintings, commercially licensed decals of main characters and papier-mâché Imperial war vehicles.

For instance, a wall painted to look like a desert with C-3PO and R2-D2 decals make one of the rooms appear to be straight out of “Return of the Jedi.”