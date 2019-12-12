TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
Travel

World of Disney store's displays designed to entertain as well as lure shoppers

At the flagship World of Disney store in

At the flagship World of Disney store in Disney Springs, Florida,  there's a "Star Wars" section that timed with both the August opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the film premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Dec. 20.     Credit: AP/John Raoux

By Dewayne Bevil Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Print

Walt Disney World is thinking big — and flexible — when it comes to displays inside its flagship World of Disney store at Disney Springs, Florida. Technology and selfie-ready stops have roles as well, members of the company’s visual-merchandising team say.

Right now, shoppers can see a 5-foot-tall tumbler shaped like a snowman — topped with a drinking straw and Mickey Mouse ears — or they can buy the handheld version on shelves just below. This is the centerpiece of a holiday collection, dubbed “Yuletide Farmhouse,” in the store, and it’s designed to draw people to merry products such as plates, red plaid pajamas, mugs, train sets, hats, sweaters and mouse-ear headbands inspired by peppermint candy.

Projections featuring Disney characters are on the wall and on the floor in the store.

“We see our guests love to take selfies … so we’re always trying to tie that into the design, especially with our snowman tumbler and our floor projections,” said Paul Seus, retail creative designer. “You’ll see snowing effects across the walls. You’ll see paws of snow of the floor. There are interactive elements, too, tied into the projection.”

Planning for the holiday area started in April, he said.

“We’re trying to make sure everything, every element down to the smallest piece is telling the same cohesive story,” Seus said.

The 51,000-square-foot store, which was vastly remodeled last year, utilizes three featured spaces that change dramatically. Along with the holiday-themed area, there’s a “Star Wars” section that timed with both the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — the land that opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in August — and the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” a film that opens Dec. 20.

Recently, World of Disney switched a princess area — overnight — to be more focused on the company’s latest animated-film offering, “Frozen II.”

“We had to kind of peel back some of that princess overlay,” said David Soliman, regional visual manager. “We removed the chandelier and replaced it with a ‘Frozen’ chandelier. We were able to update the projection content on the back wall, as well as add the visual elements … which are the three sculpts we have of Elsa, Anna and Olaf.”

Plus, there’s actual for-sale merchandise to place. It’s not quicker than you can say bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, but it does happen between midnight and 9 a.m., with about 20 people on hand to create a new look for the morning customers. The team involves retailers, graphic designers, artists, set designers, engineers and other roles.

The featured slots are rotated out about once a quarter; the holiday section will be replaced in January.

The store is also using eye-catching technology in its T-shirt area.

“We’re really taken it to another level,” Soliman said. “We’ve taken the art images and really blown them up on the wall” on big screens. From across the store, shoppers can spot T-shirt designs.

These tactics are a step away from traditional retail, he said.

“We want to walk away from that. What can we be? What can we get guests excited about? What can we stimulate them with?” he said.

By Dewayne Bevil Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Travel Extras

The Stonewall Kitchen Cooking School in York, Maine. Culinary getaways in NY, Vermont more 
A yoga class at The Art of Living 6 wellness and yoga retreats in NY, more 
Scuba divers swim in front of crisp light 5 epic journeys to take this year 
The holiday market in Union Square. 6 holiday markets to visit in NYC
Victoria Harbor and skyscrapers on the skyline of These are the world's most popular city destinations in 2019
Travaasa is located on the coast of Maui. Play where you stay: Great hotels for active vacations
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search