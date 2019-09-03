Universal Orlando unveils deal on 5-day tickets

Universal Orlando is now offering a new ticket deal that allows a five-day window of admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks as well as Volcano Bay water park.

A three-park, five-day ticket that allows visits to one park per day is selling for $264.99 ($254.99 for ages 3-9). That deal can be powered up with “park to park” abilities — that is, movement between each attraction within a single day — and sells for $334.99 ($324.99 for ages 3-9).

There are time restrictions. The offer must be purchased by Dec. 2, and the tickets must be used in their entirety by May 22, 2020. There’s a six-day blockout period between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31. Also in the small print: “Ticket is valid for any five (5) calendar days during a seven (7) consecutive calendar day period.”

There are variations on the deal for three- and four-day stays, and ones that take Volcano Bay off the table.

A separate Universal Orlando promotion that adds two more days of theme parking onto a two-day ticket is available through Sept. 30. It sells for $179.99.

The regular, everyday one-park, one-day pricing for Universal theme parks is $115. A one-day ticket to Volcano Bay water park is $80, ordinarily.

Universal Orlando officials have announced that the resort is doubling in size with plans for an "epic" fourth theme park, but they offered almost no information on when the new park will open, what it will hold or how much they are spending.

Officials with the theme park resort are calling the new park Universal's Epic Universe.

The new park will be on a 750-acre site separated by a few miles from the current Universal Orlando property, home to the Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure parks, as well as the Volcano Bay water park.