A new Walt Disney World event is getting glowing previews. The resort is adding after-hours, after-dark dance parties — dubbed Disney H20 Glow Nights — this summer at Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Beginning June 21, lighting effects will illuminate the water park, which will feature “Toy Story” characters such as Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie in beach-party mode. A Glow Night evening will include party games, character interactions and dancing on the beach.

Glow Nights will be held on Thursdays and Saturdays from June 21 to Aug. 11. Operation hours will be 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will require a separate ticket from regular daytime admission. The cost will be $55 ($50 for ages 3-9). For more information or to purchase tickets, call 407-939-1872 or go to disneyworld.disney.go.com