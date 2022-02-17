'A park of have and have nots': Disney World's prices rise as attendance soars

By the end of her family’s weeklong trip to Walt Disney World, Danielle Perry and her husband will have spent $10,000.

That bill includes travel from Brighton, Michigan, for the family of five, a stay at the Saratoga Springs Resort and skip-the-line access with Genie+ and Lightning Lane, 27-year-old Perry says.

"If we come again, then it’s probably not going to be for another three to five years, so we figured, ‘Go big or go home,’" she says.

Experts say inflation and higher operating costs are helping to force entertainment prices up and not just at theme parks.

But some Disney World fans are questioning the value as some benefits have disappeared during the pandemic. Disney has reported near-record revenue as spending in its parks climbs and pre-COVID attendance rebounds.

John and Diane Sensenig, who are over 65 and have been annual passholders for more than 20 years, say their passes have lost value since it’s "considerably" more expensive to visit now.

"A friend of ours, who actually works for Disney, said it has become ‘a park of have and have nots,’" says Diane Sensenig, of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer says the company offers visitors an array of price points while it expands the offerings at its parks.

Disney is not alone in raising prices. Other entertainment, such as concert and theater tickets, are also increasing, experts said.It isn’t the only theme park becoming more expensive, either, though it is generally the highest-priced in the industry, says Carissa Baker, a University of Central Florida assistant professor of theme park and attraction management.

Universal Orlando has upped the cost of a one-day, one-park ticket in recent years, including an $11 increase in 2019 and a $4 increase in early 2020. Many of its past price hikes apparently were in response to Disney’s.

In 2022, one-day ticket prices for both resorts cost $109 to $159 per day, depending on the date. Theme park planning specialists, like Disney Food Blog owner AJ Wolfe, say Disney removing free access to some services means visitors are "getting less and paying more."

Len Testa, a computer scientist and owner of the theme park planning website Touring Plans, says Disney’s prices have generally risen faster than the average hourly wage in the U.S., pricing many out.

"The bottom 40% of Americans, I don’t think, can afford even a two-day visit to Disney World. It’s just beyond the amount of money that they could spend a year on vacation," he says.

Touring Plans’ data shows the price of a regular ticket has gone up from $122 to $135 since 2019, at an average annual increase of 3.4%.

When new annual pass sales restarted in September after a pandemic-related pause, fans found prices had increased while benefits like PhotoPass and water park access were removed from the top tiers and reintroduced as $99 add-ons.

Maehrer says passholders get benefits such as ride previews and discounts. Disney has determined the typical passholder is visiting just as often now as in 2019, he says, and the company has seen pass renewal rates exceed pre-pandemic levels. Most new annual pass sales have been suspended again.